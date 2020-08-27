New ambulance presented to hospital

The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners presenting the keys to a new ambulance to Calhoun County EMS Tuesday morning.
Funding for the $224,000.00 ambulance was made possible through the State of Florida CARES Grant fund for COVID-19. The new ambulance is equipped with UV lighting to help kill bacteria, easy to clean services and a self loading stretcher. The new addition gives Calhoun County EMS four available ambulances.
Shown at the keys presentation are, l-r: Tammi Terry (EMS), Hospital Board Member Laddie Williams, County Commissioner Gene Bailey, Hospital Board Member Mark Plummer, Jake Shuler (EMS), Calhoun-Liberty Hospital CEO Janet Kinney, and Mylon Peters (EMS).