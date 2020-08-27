Health Dept. continues contacting and tracing
Posted by Administrator in News
Thursday, August 27. 2020
The Florida Department of Health in Calhoun County confirmed there is 1 positive employee and 2 positive students in the Calhoun County School District. DOH-Calhoun has notified individuals identified as direct contacts to quarantine for 14 days from their last exposure date and to monitor for symptoms.
The Department of Health in Calhoun County is responsible for contact tracing positive cases. Contact tracing and case investigation are vital components in the overall strategy of containing and stopping transmission of COVID-19 in Florida and beyond.
As in all cases, DOH-Calhoun conducted contact tracing for the cases identified within the Calhoun County School District. Quarantine instructions were provided for persons identified as a direct contact. DOH-Calhoun continues to monitor direct contacts for symptoms and adjusts quarantine and isolation guidelines according to the individual circumstances of each case.
“The key to the quarantine period is the last date of exposure to the positive individual. Our staff is tasked with providing individual guidance to direct contacts, as circumstances for each exposure vary depending on subsequent development of symptoms,” states Rachel Bryant, Health Officer.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness spread mainly though close contact from person-to-person. Respiratory droplets are produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths and noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.
Symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. The most common symptoms associated with COVID-19 are fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, seek medical care. A viral test is needed to confirm if someone has a current infection.
Quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others. Quarantine helps prevent spread of disease that can occur before a person knows they are sick or if they are infected with the virus without feeling symptoms. People in quarantine should stay home, separate themselves from others, monitor their health, and follow directions from their state or local health department.
The CDC provides the following guidance for exposed individuals:
People who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19—excluding people who have had COVID-19 within the past 3 months.
People who have tested positive for COVID-19 do not need to quarantine or get tested again for up to 3 months as long as they do not develop symptoms again. People who develop symptoms again within 3 months of their first bout of COVID-19 may need to be tested again if there is no other cause identified for their symptoms.
What counts as close contact?
• You were within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a total of 15 minutes or more
• You provided care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19
• You had direct physical contact with the person (hugged or kissed them)
• You shared eating or drinking utensils
• They sneezed, coughed, or somehow got respiratory droplets on you
Steps to take
Stay home and monitor your health
• Stay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19
• Watch for fever (100.4◦F), cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19
• If possible, stay away from others, especially people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19
When to start and end quarantine
You should stay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19.
Even if you test negative for COVID-19 or feel healthy, you should stay home (quarantine) since symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
For individuals testing positive for COVID-19 CDC recommends:
For most persons with COVID-19 illness, isolation and precautions can generally be discontinued 10 days after symptom onset and resolution of fever for at least 24 hours, without the use of fever-reducing medications, and with improvement of other symptoms.
A limited number of persons with severe illness may produce replication-competent virus beyond 10 days that may warrant extending duration of isolation and precautions for up to 20 days after symptom onset; consider consultation with infection control experts.
For persons who never develop symptoms, isolation and other precautions can be discontinued 10 days after the date of their first positive RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 RNA.
Further quarantine information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html
Please visit the Department's dedicated COVID-19 webpage at http://www.FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19. This remains the best and most up-to-date resource for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.
For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department's dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121 or emailing COVID-19@flhealth.gov. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. DOH-Calhoun and Liberty is also operating a call center in house and may be reached at 850-674-5645 or 850-643-2415. Please press 1 from the automated menu. The local call center is available from 7:30a.m.-4:00p.m, Monday-Friday.
In addition, please visit http://www.floridahealth.gov/all-county-locations.html to locate and obtain contact information for your local CHD.
The CDC also has a website with information related to COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
About the Florida Department of Health:
The department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @HealthyFla. For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.
