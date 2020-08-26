Sheriff's Log for 08/26/20

Wednesday, August 26. 2020
CALHOUN COUNTY
August 19
Monique Rachelle Pou - battery
Tory E. Stone - criminal registration
Cathy Lee Summerlin - battery
August 20
Corey Glenn Lee - damage property-criminal mischief/1000 dollars or more, vehicle theft, smuggle contraband/ introduce into detention facility
August 21
James Dillon Mayo - criminal registration
Dana Pettit - possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended, 2nd offense
Nicholas Sharpe - amphetamine-traffic/or methamphetamine 14 grams or over, possess of narcotic equipment and or use
August 22
Carmelino Lopez Sales - larc, trespassing, harvest endangered plant without permit


LIBERTY COUNTY
August 17
Justin Dean Coffman - possession of cocaine, introduction of contraband
George Archie Faircloth - possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended with knowledge
August 18
Jace Mobandi Ammons - driving while license suspended with knowledge
August 19
Robert Austin Marquardt - violation of probation
August 20
Erick Andrew Peterson - sale of schedule III or schedule IV drug
August 21
Donald Wayne Lemineux - possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended with knowledge, registration license plate not assigned
August 22
Emery Blake Goff - child abuse without great harm, battery
Raymond Joseph Sutton - battery
