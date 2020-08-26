Legals for 08-26-20
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for a 50’ by 80’ metal pavilion at Ocheessee Park with installation of gutters, downspouts, and rake trim, and a 50’ by 80’ metal pavilion at Cooper Park with installation of gutters, downspouts, rake trim, and two (2) gable vents. Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid for the Ocheessee Park & Cooper Park Pavilion Installation bid. Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (CST) on September 1, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on September 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (CST).”
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Morgan Tucker and Cora Tucker are the holder’s of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 702 OF 2018
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 25-2N-11-0000-0014-0000
The North-Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 2 North, Range 11 West. Comprising a total of Five (5) acres- more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Laura E. Murray
C/O Gloria Aagaard
PO Box 123
Cheshire, OR 97419
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 22, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Donald Shemwell is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 599 OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 12-3S-10-0000-0040-0100
Commence at a 5/8 inch rod (LS 5024) marking the Southeast Comer of the North half of Government Lot 2, Section 12, Township 3 South, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida; thence North 00 degrees 41 minutes 15 seconds West along the Westerly boundary of said Lot 2 a distance of 827.22 feet; thence North 89 degrees 18 minutes 45 seconds East 311.16 feet to a 1/2 inch iron pipe on the Southerly maintained right of way boundary of a graded road for the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING thence South 00 degrees 41 minutes 15 seconds East 100.00 feet ; thence South 76 degrees 23 minutes 51 seconds East 99.53 feet; thence North 00 degrees 41 minutes 15 seconds West 100.00 feet to a 1/2 inch iron pipe on said Southerly maintained right of way boundary; thence North 76 degrees 23 minutes 51 seconds West along said Southerly maintained right of way boundary a distance of 99.53 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. The Westerly 6.78 feet of the above described property being subject to the maintained right of way boundary of a graded road.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Regina Michelle Pitts
Clifford H. Pitts
8025 SW Miles Rd.
Kinard , Fl. 32449
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 22, 2020
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 529 OF 2015
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 02-1N-11-0560-0004-0800
Lots Eight (8) and Nine ( 9), Block Four (4), Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision , according to the Official Plat thereof, as recorded in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, September 5, 1961, in Plat Book 1, Page 52.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Fred H. Dawson
Jeanette Marie Dawson
C/O Larry Nemelka
31384 Highland Court
Meniffee, CA 95284
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 17, 2020
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 720 OF 2016
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0009-0700
Lots Seven (7), Eight (8), and Nine (9), in Block Nine (9), Lake Center Subdivision, according to the Official Plat thereof as it appears in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, Plat Book 1, Page 52.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Walter L. Coates and
Cora Coates
2102 Bellpark Drive
Bremerton, WA 98310
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 17, 2020
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
CORONAVIRUS RELIEF FUND (CRF-2) FROM FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION
Calhoun County has committed funding ($175,000.00) from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation Coronavirus Relief Funds to provide Mortgage Payments, Rental Assistance including Back Rent, Deposits, and Utilities, Foreclosure and Eviction Prevention, for approved Very Low, Low, and Moderate, income single-family housing units, affected by the Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic, throughout Calhoun County. Applications will be accepted only for those applicants that live in Calhoun County and can show evidence of coronavirus-related hardship including but not limited to loss of employment, underemployment, potential eviction, foreclosure, or disconnection of utilities.
Applications for the CRF Program are available beginning on September 9th, 2020 at 7:00 A.M C.S.T. until September 18th, 2020, at 4:00 P.M. C.S.T. During this cycle, applications will be accepted Monday-Friday from 7:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. C.S.T. The CRF Program will be administered by the Apalachee Regional Planning Council (ARPC) on behalf of Calhoun County. All applicants will need to contact the persons below to turn in your application for further processing and verification.
Applications can be found online at arpc.org starting September 9th, 2020, or by contacting Amber Zies or Donald R. Morgan at the information below.
For electronic application submission, contact Amber Zies at AZies@arpc.org or call at (850) 661-0440 or Donald R. Morgan at DMorgan@arpc.org or call at (850) 661-0440.
For mail application submission, use the address provided below. If mailing application, please allow ample time for it to reach the office on or before Friday September 18th, 2020 at 4 P.M. C.S.T.
Apalachee Regional Planning Council (ARPC) Office
2507 Callaway Road Suite 200
Tallahassee FL 32303
(850) 448-6211 x113
Only completed applications will be accepted. No late applications will be accepted.
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY
BID # 2020-013
Notice is hereby given to all interested persons or firms that sealed bids will be accepted at the Calhoun County Clerk of Court Office located at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 NO LATER THAN 2:00 P.M. (CT) on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 for the following project:
BID NAME: Request for Bid for the Calhoun County Annual Lime Rock Contract.
DESCRIPTION: The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners is seeking qualified vendors to respond to this Request for Bid for the lime rock meeting FDOT Standard Specification Section 911 to be used in repairing various county roads.
BID OPENING:
Bids will be opened and recorded by the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. (CT).
Specifications and General Conditions may be obtained from the Calhoun County Clerk of Court Office, 20869 Central Avenue, Blountstown, Florida 32424 between the hours of 8:00 A.M. (CT) and 4:00 P.M (CT) Monday through Friday. Information or inquiries may be made by contacting Troy Wood, Calhoun County Road Superintendent at the Calhoun County Road Department, 16203 SW Charlie Wood Rd. Blountstown, Florida, or phone 850-674-5235.
Bids SHALL be submitted in a sealed envelope, BID # 2020-013 and marked what the bid is for.
A sealed copy of test results from a certified testing laboratory verifying qualifying percentages of Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3) and Magnesium Carbonate (MgCO3) must be submitted with the bid as well as a sealed copy of FM 5-515 test results from a certified laboratory. All tests results shall not be greater than 90 days old on the bid submission date.
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids, and to accept the bid in their judgment will be in the best interest of Calhoun County.
EEO STATEMENT
Calhoun County is committed to assuring equal opportunity in the award of contracts, and therefore, complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, natural origin, age, and sex.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Brett Gill is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 628 OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 03-1N-11-0000-0060-0100
West 1/2 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, comprising a total of twenty acres, more or less. LESS AND EXCEPT that part of the W 1/2 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, lying South of Baker Road, containing 1 acre, more or less. Said parcel contains 19 acres, more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Duane Prior
PO Box 335
Lynn Haven, Fl. 32444
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 29, 2020
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 13 OF 2018
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 16-1N-08-0760-000B-0300
Lots 3, 5, and 6, Block B, Pine Island Subdivision, Unit No. 1, as per Plat Book 1, Page 46, recorded in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Linda Cooper
20902 NE Ash St.
Blountstown, Fl. 32424
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 29 , 2020
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE Technologies Inc. is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 849 OF 2018
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 32-2N-11-0710-0006-0100
Lots 1 through 30, inclusive, Block 6, Mirror Lake Homesites First Addition, according to the plat thereof as recorded in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida, being a part of the East 1/2 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4. and the East 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 and the Southeast 1/4 of Section 32, Township 2 North, Range 11 West, Calhoun County, Florida
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Intercoastal Financial LLC.
7964 Transit Rd # 144
Buffalo, NY 14221
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 24, 2020
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Sammie Simmons is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 345 OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 30-1N-09-0000-0011-1300
Commencing at the Northwest Corner of the Southeast 1/4 of Southwest 1/4 of Section 30, Township 1 North, Range 9 West and run South 780 feet; thence run East 210 feet for POINT OF BEGINNING; thence run East 175 feet; thence run South 100 feet; thence run West 175 feet; thence run North 100 feet to the POINT OF BEGINING.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
David Geisel
17188 NE Creek Rd.
Clarksville, Fl. 32430
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 24, 2020
At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
HURRICANE HOUSING
RECOVERY PROGRAM (HHRP)
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Housing Rehabilitation on behalf of its Hurricane Housing Recovery Program (HHRP). Bids will be accepted until 12:00 p.m. (C.S.T.) on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, located in the Calhoun County Courthouse, at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. All bids received will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, September 15th, at 5:00 p.m. (C.S.T.) for the Board of County Commission Meeting at the Calhoun County Extension Office located at 20816 Central Avenue, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for HHRP and identified by the name of the firm and the date of the bid opening. License and insurance documentation must be attached.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk-through) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (C.S.T.) in the Calhoun County Office Room G-40, located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at this meeting. It is the responsibility of the Contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. Liability insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workers’ compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of workers’ compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site. Certificate of Liability Insurance must have Calhoun County listed on it. Contractors shall be pre-qualified with all license/insurance requirements before pre-bid conference (walk-through).
Minority-owned, Women-owned, and Emerging Small Business Enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit their proposal in response to this solicitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award of any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing is required per CDC guidelines. Additionally, masks are required to be worn during the pre-bid conference. The dates for pre-bid conferences (walk throughs) and bids are subject to change due to COVID-19 regulations.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on September 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
5N1ED28Y92C509159
2002 NISSAN
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on September 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
JKAEXMF165DA09453
2005 KAWASAKI
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FICTITIOUS NAME
NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME LAW PURSUANT TO SECTION 869.09, FLORIDA STATUTES NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of “Panhandle Billing and Consulting Services, LLC, located in the community of Altha, Calhoun County, State of Florida, intends to register to fictitious name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State in Tallahassee, Florida.
Vicki Fowler
Owner
Legal Notice
PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS AND REVISIONS FOR THE 2020 GENERAL ELECTION
I, Laurel M. Lee, Secretary of State for Florida, do hereby give notice that the ballot title, ballot summary and as applicable, the financial impact statement for each of the following proposed amendments and revisions to the Florida Constitution will be on the General Election ballot on November 3, 2020 in each county. The full text as appears herein may also be found at https://dos.elections.myflorida.com/initiatives/, at FloridaPublicNotices.com, and at this newspaper’s website.
No. 1
Constitutional Amendment
Article VI, Section 2
ARTICLE VI, SECTION 2. Electors. —Every citizen Only a citizen of the United States who is at least eighteen years of age and who is a permanent resident of the state, if registered as provided by law, shall be an elector of the county where registered.
No. 2
Constitutional Amendment
Article X, Section 24
ARTICLE X, SECTION 24. Florida minimum wage.—
(c) MINIMUM WAGE. Employers shall pay Employees Wages no less than the Minimum Wage for all hours worked in Florida. Six months after enactment, the Minimum Wage shall be established at an hourly rate of $6.15. Effective September 30th, 2021, the existing state Minimum Wage shall increase to $10.00 per hour, and then increase each September 30th thereafter by $1.00 per hour, until the Minimum Wage reaches $15.00 per hour on September 30th, 2026. On September 30th of 2027 that year and on each following September 30th, the state Agency for Workforce Innovation shall calculate an adjusted Minimum Wage rate by increasing the current Minimum Wage rate by the rate of inflation during the twelve months prior to each September 1st using the consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers, CPI-W, or a successor index as calculated by the United States Department of Labor. Each adjusted Minimum Wage rate calculated shall be published and take effect on the following January 1st. For tipped Employees meeting eligibility requirements for the tip credit under the FLSA, Employers may credit towards satisfaction of the Minimum Wage tips up to the amount of the allowable FLSA tip credit in 2003.
No. 3
Constitutional Amendment
Article VI, Section 5
ARTICLE VI, SECTION 5.
Primary, general, and special elections.—
(c) All elections for the Florida legislature, governor and cabinet shall be held as follows:
(1) A single primary election shall be held for each office. All electors registered to vote for the office being filled shall be allowed to vote in the primary election for said office regardless of the voter’s, or any candidate’s, political party affiliation or lack of same.
(2) All candidates qualifying for election to the office shall be placed on the same ballot for the primary election regardless of any candidate’s political party affiliation or lack of same.
(3) The two candidates receiving the highest number of votes cast in the primary election shall advance to the general election. For elections in which only two candidates qualify for the same office, no primary will be held and the winner will be determined in the general election.
(4) Nothing in this subsection shall prohibit a political party from nominating a candidate to run for office under this subsection. Nothing in this subsection shall prohibit a party from endorsing or otherwise supporting a candidate as provided by law. A candidate’s affiliation with a political party may appear on the ballot as provided by law.
(5) This amendment is self-executing and shall be effective January 1, 2024.
No. 4
Constitutional Amendment
Article XI, Sections 5 and 7
ARTICLE XI, SECTION 5. Amendment or revision election.—
(a) A proposed amendment to or revision of this constitution, or any part of it, shall be submitted to the electors at the next general election held more than ninety days after the joint resolution or report of revision commission, constitutional convention or taxation and budget reform commission proposing it is filed with the custodian of state records, unless, pursuant to law enacted by the affirmative vote of three-fourths of the membership of each house of the legislature and limited to a single amendment or revision, it is submitted at an earlier special election held more than ninety days after such filing. If the proposed amendment or revision is approved as provided in subsection (e), it shall be submitted to the electors a second time at the next general election occurring at least ten weeks after the election in which the proposed amendment or revision is initially approved.
(b) A proposed amendment or revision of this constitution, or any part of it, by initiative shall be submitted to the electors at the general election provided the initiative petition is filed with the custodian of state records no later than February 1 of the year in which the general election is held. If the proposed amendment or revision is approved as provided in subsection (e), it shall be submitted to the electors a second time at the next general election.
(c) The legislature shall provide by general law, prior to the holding of an election pursuant to this section, for the provision of a statement to the public regarding the probable financial impact of any amendment proposed by initiative pursuant to section 3.
(d) Once in the tenth week, and once in the sixth week immediately preceding the week in which an the election is held, the proposed amendment or revision, with notice of the date of election at which it will be submitted to the electors, shall be published in one newspaper of general circulation in each county in which a newspaper is published.
(e) Unless otherwise specifically provided for elsewhere in this constitution, if the proposed amendment or revision is approved by vote of at least sixty percent of the electors voting on the measure in each of two elections, it shall be effective as an amendment to or revision of the constitution of the state on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in January following the second election in which the proposed amendment or revision is approved, or on such other date as may be specified in the amendment or revision.
SECTION 7. Tax or fee limitation.—Notwithstanding Article X, Section 12(d) of this constitution, no new State tax or fee shall be imposed on or after November 8, 1994 by any amendment to this constitution unless the proposed amendment is approved by not fewer than two-thirds of the voters voting in each of the two elections in which such proposed amendment is considered. For purposes of this section, the phrase “new State tax or fee” shall mean any tax or fee which would produce revenue subject to lump sum or other appropriation by the Legislature, either for the State general revenue fund or any trust fund, which tax or fee is not in effect on November 7, 1994 including without limitation such taxes and fees as are the subject of proposed constitutional amendments appearing on the ballot on November 8, 1994. This section shall apply to proposed constitutional amendments relating to State taxes or fees which appear on the November 8, 1994 ballot, or later ballots, and any such proposed amendment which fails to gain the two-thirds vote required hereby shall be null, void and without effect.
No. 5
Constitutional Amendment
Article VII, Section 4 and Article XII
ARTICLE VII, Finance and Taxation. SECTION 4. Taxation; assessments.—
By general law regulations shall be prescribed which shall secure a just valuation of all property for ad valorem taxation, provided:
(a) Agricultural land, land producing high water recharge to Florida's aquifers, or land used exclusively for noncommercial recreational purposes may be classified by general law and assessed solely on the basis of character or use.
(b) As provided by general law and subject to conditions, limitations, and reasonable definitions specified therein, land used for conservation purposes shall be classified by
general law and assessed solely on the basis of character or use.
(c) Pursuant to general law tangible personal property held for sale as stock in trade and livestock may be valued for taxation at a specified percentage of its value, may be classified for tax purposes, or may be exempted from taxation.
(d) All persons entitled to a homestead exemption under Section 6 of this Article shall have their homestead assessed at just value as of January 1 of the year following the effective date of this amendment. This assessment shall change only as provided in this subsection.
(1) Assessments subject to this subsection shall be changed annually on January 1st of each year; but those changes in assessments shall not exceed the lower of the following: a. Three percent (3%) of the assessment for the prior year. b. The percent change in the Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers, U.S. City Average, all items 1967=100, or successor reports for the preceding calendar year as initially reported by the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics.
(2) No assessment shall exceed just value.
(3) After any change of ownership, as provided by general law, homestead property shall be assessed at just value as of January 1 of the following year, unless the provisions of paragraph (8) apply. Thereafter, the homestead shall be assessed as provided in this subsection.
(4) New homestead property shall be assessed at just value as of January 1st of the year following the establishment of the homestead, unless the provisions of paragraph (8) apply. That assessment shall only change as provided in this subsection.
(5) Changes, additions, reductions, or improvements to homestead property shall be assessed as provided for by general law; provided, however, after the adjustment for any change, addition, reduction, or improvement, the property shall be assessed as provided in this subsection.
(6) In the event of a termination of homestead status, the property shall be assessed as provided by general law.
(7) The provisions of this amendment are severable. If any of the provisions of this amendment shall be held unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, the decision of such court shall not affect or impair any remaining provisions of this amendment. (8) a. A person who establishes a new homestead as of January 1, 2009, or January 1 of any subsequent year and who has received a homestead exemption pursuant to Section 6 of this Article as of January 1 of any either of the three two years immediately preceding the establishment of the new homestead is entitled to have the new homestead assessed at less than just value. If this revision is approved in January of 2008, a person who establishes a new homestead as of January 1, 2008, is entitled to have the new homestead assessed at less than just value only if that person received a homestead exemption on January 1, 2007. The assessed value of the newly established homestead shall be determined as follows: 1. If the just value of the new homestead is greater than or equal to the just value of the prior homestead as of January 1 of the year in which the prior homestead was abandoned, the assessed value of the new homestead shall be the just value of the new homestead minus an amount equal to the lesser of $500,000 or the difference between the just value and the assessed value of the prior homestead as of January 1 of the year in which the prior homestead was abandoned. Thereafter, the homestead shall be assessed as provided in this subsection. 2. If the just value of the new homestead is less than the just value of the prior homestead as of January 1 of the year in which the prior homestead was abandoned, the assessed value of 98 the new homestead shall be equal to the just value of the new homestead divided by the just value of the prior homestead and multiplied by the assessed value of the prior homestead. However, if the difference between the just value of the new homestead and the assessed value of the new homestead calculated pursuant to this sub-subparagraph is greater than $500,000, the assessed value of the new homestead shall be increased so that the difference between the just value and the assessed value equals $500,000. Thereafter, the homestead shall be assessed as provided in this subsection. b. By general law and subject to conditions specified therein, the legislature shall provide for application of this paragraph to property owned by more than one person.
(e) The legislature may, by general law, for assessment purposes and subject to the provisions of this subsection, allow counties and municipalities to authorize by ordinance that historic property may be assessed solely on the basis of character or use. Such character or use assessment shall apply only to the jurisdiction adopting
the ordinance. The requirements for eligible properties must be specified by general law.
(f) A county may, in the manner prescribed by general law, provide for a reduction in the assessed value of homestead property to the extent of any increase in the assessed value of that property which results from the construction or reconstruction of the property for the purpose of providing living quarters for one or more natural or adoptive grandparents or parents of the owner of the property or of the owner's spouse if at least one of the grandparents or parents for whom the living quarters are provided is 62 years of age or older. Such a reduction may not exceed the lesser of the following: (1) The increase in assessed value resulting from construction or reconstruction of the property.
(2) Twenty percent of the total assessed value of the property as improved.
(g) For all levies other than school district levies, assessments of residential real property, as defined by general law, which conthe veteran's honorable discharge. If the property appraiser denies the request for a discount, the appraiser must notify the applicant in writing of the reasons for the denial, and the veteran may reapply. The Legislature may, by general law, waive the annual application requirement in subsequent years.
(2) If a veteran who receives the discount described in paragraph (1) predeceases his or her spouse, and if, upon the death of the veteran, the surviving spouse holds the legal or beneficial title to the homestead property and permanently resides thereon, the discount carries over to the surviving spouse until he or she remarries or sells or otherwise disposes of the homestead property. If the surviving spouse sells or otherwise disposes of the property, a discount not to exceed the dollar amount granted from the most recent ad valorem tax roll may be transferred to the surviving spouse's new homestead property, if used as his or her permanent residence and he or she has not remarried.
(3) This subsection is self-executing and does not require implementing legislation.
(f) By general law and subject to conditions and limitations specified therein, the Legislature may provide ad valorem tax relief equal to the total amount or a portion of the ad valorem tax otherwise owed on homestead property to:
(1) The surviving spouse of a veteran who died from service-connected causes while on active duty as a member of the United States Armed Forces.
(2) The surviving spouse of a first responder who died in the line of duty.
(3) A first responder who is totally and permanently disabled as a result of an injury or injuries sustained in the line of duty. Causal connection between a disability and service in the line of duty shall not be presumed but must be determined as provided by general law. For purposes of this paragraph, the term "disability" does not include a chronic condition or chronic disease, unless the injury sustained in the line of duty was the sole cause of the chronic condition or chronic disease. As used in this subsection and as further defined by general law, the term "first responder" means a law enforcement officer, a correctional officer, a firefighter, an emergency medical technician, or a paramedic, and the term "in the line of duty" means arising out of and in the actual performance of duty required by employment as a first responder.
ARTICLE XII, SCHEDULE
Ad valorem tax discount for surviving spouses of certain permanently disabled veterans.—The amendment to Section 6 of Article VII, relating to the ad valorem tax discount for spouses 144 of certain deceased veterans who had permanent, combat-related disabilities, and this section shall take effect January 1, 2021.
PROPUESTAS DE ENMIENDAS Y REVISIONES CONSTITUCIONALES PARA LA ELECCION GENERAL DEL 2020
Yo, LAUREL M LEE, Secretario de Estado de la Florida, por el presente notifico que el título del boleta, el resumen del boleta, y según se aplique, la declaración de impacto financiero, de las siguientes enmiendas constitucionales propuestas y revisiones estarán en el boleta de las elecciones generales del 2020 en el día 3 de noviembre, 2020, en cada condado. El texto completo de estas enmiendas como se presenten aquí también se puede encontrar en DOS.Elections.MyFlorida.com/initiatives, en FloridaPublicNotices.com, y en el sitio web de este periódico.
Núm. 1
Enmienda Constitucional
Artículo VI, Sección 2
ARTÍCULO VI, SECCIÓN 2. Votantes. Cada ciudadano Solo un ciudadano de los Estados Unidos que tenga al menos dieciocho años de edad y que sea residente permanente del estado, si está registrado según lo dispuesto por la ley, será un votante del condado donde se registró.
Núm. 2
Enmienda Constitucional
Artículo X, Sección 24
ARTÍCULO X, SECCIÓN 24. Salario mínimo de Florida de la Florida.-
(c) SALARIO MÍNIMO. Los empleadores deberán pagar a sus empleados salarios no menores al salario mínimo por todas las horas trabajadas en la Florida. Seis meses después de la promulgación, el salario mínimo se establecerá a una tarifa por hora de $ 6,15. A partir del 30 de septiembre de 2021, el salario mínimo estatal actual se incrementará a $ 10,00 por hora y luego aumentará $ 1,00 por hora todos los 30 de septiembre hasta que el salario mínimo alcance los $ 15,00 por hora el 30 de septiembre de 2026. El 30 de septiembre de 2027 que año y cada 30 de septiembre siguiente, la Agencia para la Innovación de la Fuerza Laboral del Estado de la Florida (Agency for Workforce Innovation) calculará una tasa de salario mínimo ajustada, incrementando la tasa de salario mínimo actual según la tasa de inflación durante los doce meses anteriores a cada 1 de septiembre. Para ello, utilizan el índice de precios al consumidor para el salario urbano asalariados y trabajadores de oficina, CPI-W, o un índice sucesor calculado por el Departamento de Trabajo de los Estados Unidos. Cada tasa de salario mínimo ajustada calculada se publicará y entrará en vigencia el siguiente 1 de enero. Para los empleados que reciben propinas y cumplen con los requisitos de elegibilidad para el crédito por propina según la FLSA (Ley de Normas Laborales Justa), los empleadores pueden tomar como crédito por propina para el salario mínimo el monto del crédito por propina permitido de la FLSA en 2003 como máximo.
Núm. 3
Enmienda Constitucional
Artículo VI, Sección 5
ARTÍCULO VI, SECCIÓN 5 Elecciones primarias, generales y especiales.
(c) Todas las elecciones para la legislatura, el gobernador y el gabinete de Florida se llevarán a cabo de la siguiente manera:
(1) Se realizará una elección primaria única para cada cargo. Todos los electores registrados para votar para el cargo a cubrir, podrán votar en las elecciones primarias para dicho cargo, independientemente de la afiliación o no afiliación de los votantes, o de cualquier candidato, a un partido político.
(2) Todos los candidatos que califiquen para la elección para el cargo se colocarán en la misma boleta electoral para las elecciones primarias, independientemente de la afiliación o no de cualquier candidato a algún partido político.
(3) Los dos candidatos que obtengan la mayoría de los votos avanzarán a las elecciones generales. Para las elecciones en las que solo dos candidatos califiquen para el mismo cargo, no se realizarán elecciones primarias y el ganador se determinará en las elecciones generales.
(4) Nada en este inciso prohibirá a un partido político nominar a un candidato para postularse para un cargo bajo este inciso. Nada en este inciso prohibirá que un partido respalde o apoye a un candidato de acuerdo a lo dispuesto por la ley. La afiliación de un candidato a un partido político puede aparecer en la boleta electoral según lo dispuesto por la ley.
(5) Esta enmienda es autoejecutable y entrará en vigencia el 1 de enero de 2024.
Núm. 4
Enmienda Constitucional
Artículo XI, Secciones 5 y 7
ARTÍCULO XI, SECCIÓN 5. Elección de enmienda o revisión.
(a) Una enmienda o revisión propuesta de esta constitución, o cualquier parte de ella, se presentará a los electores en las próximas elecciones generales a llevarse a cabo más de noventa días después de la resolución conjunta o informe de la comisión de revisión, convención constitucional o impuestos y la comisión de reforma presupuestaria que propone que se presente ante el custodio de los registros estatales, a menos que, de conformidad con la ley promulgada por el voto afirmativo de tres cuartas partes de los miembros de cada cámara de la legislatura y se limite a una sola enmienda o revisión, se presente en una elección especial anterior a llevarse a cabo más de noventa días después de dicha presentación. Si la enmienda o revisión propuesta se aprueba según lo dispuesto en el inciso (e), se presentará a los electores por segunda vez en las próximas elecciones generales que ocurran al menos diez semanas después de la elección en la que se apruebe inicialmente la enmienda o revisión propuesta.
(b) Una enmienda o revisión propuesta de esta constitución, o cualquier parte de ella, por iniciativa se presentará a los electores en las elecciones generales siempre que la petición de iniciativa se presente al custodio de los registros estatales a más tardar el 1 de febrero del año en el que se lleva a cabo la elección general. Si la enmienda o revisión propuesta se aprueba según lo dispuesto en el inciso (e), se presentará a los electores por segunda vez en la próxima elección general.
(c) La legislatura proporcionará, por ley general, antes de llevar a cabo una elección de conformidad con esta sección, la provisión de una declaración al público sobre el probable impacto financiero de cualquier enmienda propuesta por iniciativa de conformidad con la sección 3.
(d) Una vez en la décima semana, y una vez en la sexta semana inmediatamente anterior a la semana en que se lleva a cabo una la elección, la enmienda o revisión propuesta, con aviso de la fecha de elección en la que se presentará a los electores, se publicará en un periódico de circulación general en cada condado en el que se publique un periódico.
(e) A menos que se especifique lo contrario en otra parte de esta constitución, si la enmienda o revisión propuesta se aprueba por votación de al menos el sesenta por ciento de los electores que votan con respecto a la medida en cada una de las dos elecciones, será efectiva como una enmienda o revisión de la constitución del estado el primer martes después del primer lunes de enero posterior a la segunda elección en la que se aprueba la enmienda o revisión propuesta, o en la fecha que se especifique en la enmienda o revisión.
SECCIÓN 7. Limitación de impuestos o tasas. No obstante, el Artículo X, Sección 12 (d) de esta constitución, no se impondrá ningún impuesto o tasa del Estado nueva a partir del 8 de noviembre de 1994 por ninguna enmienda a esta constitución a menos que la enmienda propuesta sea aprobada por no menos más de dos tercios de los votantes que votan en cada una de las dos elecciones en las que se considera dicha enmienda propuesta. Para los fines de esta sección, la frase "nuevo impuesto o tasa estatal" significará cualquier impuesto o tasa que produzca ingresos sujetos a una suma global el 13 de diciembre de 2019 u otra apropiación por parte de la Legislatura, ya sea para el fondo general de ingresos del Estado o cualquier fondo fiduciario, cuyo impuesto o tasa no esté vigente el 7 de noviembre de 1994, incluidos los impuestos y tasas que son objeto de las enmiendas constitucionales propuestas que aparecen en la boleta electoral del 8 de noviembre de 1994. Esta sección se aplicará a las enmiendas constitucionales propuestas relacionadas con los impuestos o tasas del Estado que aparecen en la boleta electoral del 8 de noviembre de 1994, o en las boletas posteriores, y cualquier enmienda propuesta que no obtenga el voto de dos tercios requerido por la presente será nula y sin efecto.
Núm. 5
Enmienda Constitucional
Artículo VII, Sección 4 y Artículo XII
ARTÍCULO VII Finanzas e Impuestos, SECCIÓN 4. Impuestos; evaluaciones.--
Conforme la ley general se establecerán disposiciones para asegurar una justa valuación de todos los bienes alcanzados por los impuestos Ad Valorem, con las condiciones que se enumeran a continuación:
(a) La propiedad destinada a la explotación agrícola, la propiedad que genera gran recarga de agua para los acuíferos de la Florida o la propiedad utilizada en forma exclusiva para fines recreativos no comerciales será clasificada por la ley general y evaluada únicamente en razón de su naturaleza o su uso.
(b) Según lo dispuesto por la ley general y sujeto a las condiciones, limitaciones y definiciones razonables especificadas en el mismo, la tierra utilizada para fines de conservación se clasificará por ley general y se evaluará únicamente en función de su carácter o uso.
(c) Conforme la ley general los bienes personales tangibles conservados para la venta en unidades de intercambio comercial o en cabezas de ganado podrán valuarse para la determinación de impuestos a un porcentaje específico de su valor, podrán clasificarse para la determinación de impuestos, o podrán estar exentos del pago de impuesto.
(d) A las personas con derecho a la exención del pago de impuestos a la propiedad constituida en bien de familia conforme al Sección 6 de este Artículo se las evaluará su bien de familia al justo valor vigente al 1° de enero del año posterior a la fecha en que esta reforma entre en vigencia. Esta evaluación solo cambiará según lo dispuesto en este inciso.
(1) Las evaluaciones sujetas a este inciso se modificarán anualmente el 1 de enero de cada año sin que tales modificaciones excedan el monto menor de los enumerados a continuación:
a. Tres por ciento (3%) de la evaluación del año anterior
b. El cambio porcentual en el Índice de Precios al Consumidor en las ciudades, el Costo Promedio Urbano de EE.UU., todos los ítems 1967=100, o informes subsiguientes para el año calendario anterior según lo informado por el Ministerio de Trabajo de los Estados Unidos y el organismo de Estadísticas Laborales.
(2) Ninguna evaluación excederá el valor justo.
(3) Con posterioridad a cualquier cambio de dominio, conforme lo establecido por la ley general, la propiedad constituida en bien de familia será evaluada al justo valor vigente al 1 de enero del año posterior, salvo que se apliquen las disposiciones del párrafo (8). A partir de entonces, la propiedad constituida en bien de familia será evaluada conforme las disposiciones establecidas en este inciso.
(4) La nueva propiedad constituida en bien de familia se evaluará según el justo valor vigente al 1 de enero del año posterior a la constitución del bien de familia, salvo que se apliquen las disposiciones del párrafo (8). Esa evaluación solo podrá modificarse según lo dispuesto en este inciso.
(5) Las reformas, agregados, reducciones o mejoras a la propiedad constituida en bien de familia se evaluarán conforme la ley general con la condición de que, con posterioridad a la revisión de la evaluación de cualquier reforma, agregado, reducción o mejora, la propiedad se evaluará conforme lo establecido en este inciso.
(6) En caso de que caduque la condición de bien de familia, la propiedad se evaluará conforme lo dispuesto por ley general.
(7) Las disposiciones de esta reforma podrán ser consideradas en forma separada. En caso de que cualquiera de las disposiciones de esta reforma sea declarada inconstitucional por un tribunal competente, la decisión de tal tribunal no afectará ni limitará las restantes disposiciones de esta reforma
(8)
(a) La persona que constituye un nuevo bien de familia al 1 de enero de 2009 o al 1 de enero de los años subsiguientes que haya recibido una exención al pago de impuestos sobre la propiedad constituida como bien de familia conforme el Artículo 6 al 1 de enero de cualquier de los dos años inmediatos anteriores a la constitución del nuevo bien de familia tendrá derecho a una evaluación del nuevo bien de familia a un valor menor al valor justo. Si esta revisión se aprueba en enero de 2008, una persona que establezca una nueva propiedad constituida como bien de familia a partir del 1 de enero de 2008, tiene derecho a que dicha propiedad sea evaluada a un valor menor al justo solo si esa persona recibió una exención de propiedad constituida como bien de familia el 1 de enero de 2007. El valor de la propiedad recientemente constituida como bien de familia se determinará de la siguiente manera:
1. Si el justo valor de la propiedad recientemente constituida en bien de familia es mayor o igual al justo valor de la propiedad anterior constituida en bien de familia al 1 de enero del año en que la propiedad anterior fuera destituida, el valor de la propiedad recientemente constituida en bien de familia será igual al justo valor del nuevo bien de familia menos un monto equivalente al menor monto entre $ 500.000 y la diferencia entre el justo valor y el valor determinado del bien de familia anterior al 1 de enero del año en que el bien de familia anterior fuera destituido. A partir de entonces, la propiedad constituida en bien de familia será evaluada conforme las disposiciones establecidas en este inciso.
2. En caso de que el justo valor del nuevo bien de familia resulte inferior al justo valor del bien de familia anterior vigente al 1 de enero del año en que el bien de familia anterior fuera destituido, el valor determinado del nuevo bien de familia será igual al justo valor del nuevo bien de familia dividido por el justo valor del bien de familia anterior y multiplicado por el valor determinado del bien de familia anterior.
Sin embargo, en caso de que la diferencia entre el justo valor del nuevo bien de familia y el valor determinado del nuevo bien de familia calculado conforme este párrafo, sea mayor a $ 500.000, el valor determinado del nuevo bien de familia será incrementado de manera tal que la diferencia entre el justo valor y el valor determinado sea igual a $ 500.000. A partir de entonces, la propiedad constituida en bien de familia será evaluada conforme las disposiciones establecidas en este inciso.
b. Por aplicación de la ley general y conforme los principios allí establecidos, la legislatura preverá la aplicación de este párrafo a la propiedad que tenga más de un propietario.
(e) La legislatura podrá, por ley general, a los fines de la evaluación y conforme las disposiciones de este inciso, facultar a los condados y municipalidades a autorizar por ordenanza la evaluación de propiedad histórica únicamente en razón de su naturaleza o uso. Dicha evaluación en razón de su naturaleza o uso será aplicable únicamente dentro de la jurisdicción donde se aplique la ordenanza. Los requerimientos para la propiedad considerada admisible serán establecidos por ley general.
(f) Un condado podrá, de la manera establecida por la ley general, prever la reducción del valor determinado de la propiedad constituida en bien de familia en el marco de cualquier incremento en el valor determinado de tal propiedad que resulte de la construcción o reconstrucción de la propiedad con el propósito de asignar un espacio para la vivienda a uno o varios padres o abuelos biológicos o adoptivos del propietario o del cónyuge en caso de que al menos uno de los padres o abuelos para quien se provee el espacio para la vivienda tenga 62 años o más de edad. Tal reducción no deberá ser superior al monto menor de los ítems enumerados a continuación:
(1) El incremento del valor determinado resultante de la construcción o reconstrucción de la propiedad.
(2) El veinte por ciento del valor determinado total de la propiedad mejorada.
(g) En relación con todas las obligaciones a excepción de las obligaciones en razón del distrito escolar, la evaluación de la propiedad residencial, tal como la define la ley general, que consiste en nueve ambientes o menos y que no está sujeta a las restricciones de la evaluación establecidas en los incisos comprendidos desde (a) hasta (d), se modificará únicamente conforme a lo dispuesto en este inciso.
(1) Las evaluaciones alcanzadas por este inciso se modificarán anualmente en la fecha de evaluación establecida por la ley; a condición de que tales modificaciones en las evaluaciones no superen el diez por ciento (10%) de la evaluación del año anterior.
(2) Ninguna evaluación excederá el valor justo.
(3) Con posterioridad a un cambio de dominio o administración, conforme lo establecido por la ley general, incluido cualquier cambio en la titularidad de una institución legal propietaria de la propiedad, tal propiedad será evaluada en razón del justo valor vigente a la próxima fecha de evaluación. A partir de entonces, la propiedad será evaluada según lo dispuesto en este inciso.
(4) Las reformas, agregados, reducciones o mejoras a la mencionada propiedad serán evaluadas conforme lo establecido por la ley general. Sin embargo, luego de la revisión por cualquier reforma, agregado, reducción o mejora, la propiedad será evaluada conforme las disposiciones establecidas en este inciso.
(h) En relación con todas las obligaciones a excepción de las obligaciones en razón del distrito escolar, las evaluaciones de bienes reales que no estén sujetos a las restricciones a la evaluación establecidas en los incisos comprendidos de (a) a (d) y (g) podrán modificarse únicamente según lo establecido en este inciso.
(1) Las evaluaciones alcanzadas por este inciso se modificarán anualmente en la fecha de evaluación establecida por la ley; a condición de que tales modificaciones en las evaluaciones no superen el diez por ciento (10%) de la evaluación del año anterior.
(2) Ninguna evaluación excederá el valor justo.
(3) La legislatura preverá la evaluación de la mencionada propiedad en razón del justo valor a la fecha de evaluación posterior a una mejora de calidad, conforme lo define la ley general, realizada en la propiedad. A partir de entonces, la propiedad será evaluada según lo dispuesto en este inciso.
(4) La legislatura podrá establecer la condición de que la mencionada propiedad sea evaluada en razón del justo valor a la fecha de evaluación posterior al cambio de dominio o administración, según lo define la ley general, incluido cualquier cambio en la titularidad de la institución legal propietaria de la propiedad. A partir de entonces, la propiedad será evaluada según lo dispuesto en este inciso.
(5) Las reformas, agregados, reducciones o mejoras a la mencionada propiedad serán evaluadas conforme lo establecido por la ley general. Sin embargo, luego de la revisión por cualquier reforma, agregado, reducción o mejora, la propiedad será evaluada conforme las disposiciones establecidas en este inciso.
(i) La legislatura, conforme la ley general y sujeto a las condiciones allí establecidas podrá prohibir la consideración de lo enumerado a continuación en relación con la determinación del valor de la propiedad utilizada para fines residenciales:
(1) Cualquier reforma o mejora realizada con el propósito de mejorar la resistencia al daño causado por viento.
(2) La instalación de un dispositivo de fuente de energía solar u otra energía renovable.
(j)
(1) La evaluación de la propiedad costera utilizable se realizará en base al uso actual de la propiedad:
a. Propiedad utilizada principalmente para la pesca comercial.
b. Propiedad accesible al público utilizada para el lanzamiento de embarcaciones en aguas navegables.
c. Marinas y guarderías fuera del agua con acceso al público.
d. Astilleros dependientes del agua, instalaciones para la pesca comercial e instalaciones para la construcción y reparación de embarcaciones y sus actividades de soporte.
(2) El beneficio para la evaluación que se establece en este inciso está sujeto a las condiciones y restricciones y las definiciones razonables conforme los dispone la legislatura y la ley general.
ARTÍCULO XII, ANEXO
Transferencia del beneficio acumulado según las limitaciones especificadas en las evaluaciones del impuesto a la propiedad; mayor período de portabilidad. Esta sección y la enmienda a la Sección 4 del Artículo VII, que se extiende a tres años, el período durante el cual el beneficio acumulado de las limitaciones especificadas en las evaluaciones del impuesto a la propiedad de la propiedad puede transferirse de una propiedad anterior a una nueva propiedad, entrará en vigencia el 1 de enero de 2021.
Núm. 6
Enmienda Constitucional
Artículo VII, Sección 6 y Artículo XII
ARTÍCULO VII Finanzas y Tributación, SECCIÓN 6. Exenciones fiscales para la vivienda constituida como bien de familia.--
(a) Toda persona que tenga el título legal o equitativo de bienes inmuebles y mantenga allí la residencia permanente del propietario, u otra persona legal o naturalmente dependiente del propietario, estará exenta de impuestos al respecto, excepto las evaluaciones de beneficios especiales, hasta la tasación de veinticinco mil dólares y, para todas las obligaciones distintas a las obligaciones del distrito escolar, en la valuación tasada mayor de cincuenta mil dólares y hasta setenta y cinco mil dólares, una vez establecido el derecho a los mismos en la forma prescrita por ley. La titularidad sobre los bienes raíces podrá ser legal o equitativa, mancomunada, solidaria, en común, como condominio, o indirectamente mediante la tenencia de acciones o la participación que representen el derecho de propiedad del propietario o socio en una sociedad que tenga el dominio o los derechos de arrendamiento que inicialmente superen noventa y ocho años. La exención no se aplicará respecto a ningún registro de tasación hasta que primero un organismo estatal designado por la ley general determine que dicho registro cumple las disposiciones de la sección 4. Esta exención se revocará en la fecha de entrada en vigencia de cualquier enmienda a este Artículo que disponga la tasación de la propiedad constituida como bien de familia a un valor inferior al valor justo.
(b) No se le permitirá más de una exención a ninguna persona o unidad familiar respecto a ninguna unidad residencial. Ninguna exención superará el valor de los bienes raíces tasables al propietario o, en caso de dominio mediante acciones o participación en una sociedad, el valor de la proporción que devengue la participación en la sociedad sobre valor tasado del inmueble.
(c) De conformidad con la ley general y con sujeción a las condiciones que se especifican en la misma, el Poder Legislativo podrá entregarles a los arrendatarios que sean residentes permanentes una desgravación fiscal ad valorem sobre todas las obligaciones fiscales ad valorem. Dicha desgravación fiscal ad valorem se establecerá de la forma y en el monto que disponga la ley general.
(d) El poder legislativo podrá, de conformidad con la ley general, permitirles a los condados o municipios, para efectos de sus gravámenes fiscales respectivos y con sujeción a las disposiciones de la ley general, conceder cualquiera de las siguientes exenciones fiscales adicionales para la propiedad constituida como bien de familia o ambas:
(1) Una exención que no supere cincuenta mil dólares para una persona que tenga titularidad legal o equitativa sobre bienes raíces y mantenga en los mismos la residencia permanente del propietario, que haya cumplido la edad de sesenta y cinco años, y cuyos ingresos del hogar, según lo define la ley general, no superen veinticinco mil dólares; o
(2) Una exención equivalente al valor tasado del inmueble para una persona que tenga titularidad legal o equitativa sobre los bienes raíces con un valor justo inferior a doscientos cincuenta mil dólares, según se determine en el primer ejercicio fiscal que aplique el propietario y que cumpla los requisitos para la exención, y que haya mantenido en los mismos la residencia permanente del propietario durante al menos veinticinco años, que haya cumplido la edad de sesenta y cinco años, y cuyos ingresos del hogar no superen la limitación sobre ingresos que se prescribe en el párrrafo(1).
La ley general debe permitirles a los condados y municipios conceder dichas exenciones adicionales, dentro de los límites que se prescriben en este inciso, mediante una ordenanza que se adopte de la manera que lo prescribe la ley general, y debe disponer el ajuste periódico de la limitación sobre ingresos que se prescribe en este inciso respecto a los cambios en el costo de vida.
(e)
(1) Cada veterano que tenga 65 años o más y que se encuentre completa o parcialmente discapacitado recibirá un descuento del monto del impuesto ad valorem que se adeude sobre la vivienda familiar que posea el veterano y donde el mismo resida si la discapacidad hubiera sido causada por el combate y el veterano hubiera sido dado de baja con honor tras retirarse del servicio militar. El descuento se expresará en un porcentaje equivalente al porcentaje de la discapacidad permanente vinculada al servicio del veterano, según lo determine el Departamento de Asuntos de los Veteranos de los Estados Unidos. Para calificar para el descuento otorgado por el párrrafo inciso, el solicitante debe presentar al tasador de propiedades del condado, antes del 1 de marzo, una carta oficial del Departamento de Asuntos de los Veteranos de los Estados Unidos que indique el porcentaje de discapacidad relacionada con el servicio del veterano como relacionado con el combate y una copia de la baja honorable del veterano. Si el tasador inmobiliario rechaza la solicitud de descuento, el tasador debe notificarle al solicitante por escrito los motivos del rechazo y el veterano podrá volver a realizar la solicitud. El Poder Legislativo podrá, de conformidad con la ley general, desistir del requerimiento anual de solicitudes en los años posteriores.
(2) Si un veterano que recibe el descuento descrito en el párrrafo (1) antece
