Polly Ann Joiner, age 84, of Bristol, FL passed away Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020 at her home.
Polly was born on October 29, 1935 in the Orange Community in Liberty County to Roy Hamilton Summers and Maude (Gunn) Summers and had lived in Liberty County all of her life. She was a seamstress by trade and enjoyed sewing, traveling, fishing, cooking and most of all truly loved her family. Polly was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Hamilton Summers and Maude (Gunn) Summers, mother; Lilly (Wood) Summers. She was a member of Lake Mystic Baptist Church in Bristol, FL.
Survivors include, Husband, Hoyt Joiner of Bristol, FL; One son, Clifford Joiner of Bristol, FL; One daughter, Blanche Traylor and husband, Jimmy of Bristol, FL; One sister, Peggy Duggar of Bristol, FL; Grandchildren, Jeremiah Waller and wife, Mary of Bristol, FL; Karrie Hoesy and husband, Reggie of Orlando, FL; Shawna Small and husband, Matt of Maine and Candice Dean of Woodville, FL.; Great-grandchildren, Austin Waller, Caydan Waller, Garrett Lewis, Jake Traylor, Alyssa Small, Morgan McClendon and Emma Dean; One great-great-granddaughter, Haizley Jenkins.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 am (EDT) from the graveside at Eureka Cemetery in the Orange Community in Liberty County with Reverend Jerry Chumley and Reverend Cody Watson officiating. Interment followed. Contributions may be made to the Lake Mystic Baptist Church Building Fund or to Covenant Hospice.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.