Amelia Garver, 93 of Blountstown, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home.
Amelia was born October 14, 1926 to the late William Miller and Rebecca Yoder Miller. She moved to Calhoun County in 1996 and worked as a caregiver for the elderly as well as a seamstress and a volunteer at the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement. She was a member of Rivertown Community Church in Blountstown.
Amelia was preceded in death by her husband Edward Garver; her sons, Floyd, Ervin, and Gary Garver; her brothers, Simon, John, Jacob, Daniel, and Martin Miller; her sisters, Ida Yoder and Mary Ann Miller.
Survivors include her son, Larry Garver and his wife Sandra of Grand Ridge; a daughter, Judy Waas and her husband Robert of Blountstown; her sisters, Elizabeth Yoder and her husband Benedict of Garnett, Kansas, Esther Yoder and her husband Lloyd of Chatham, Virginia, Amanda Gill and her husband Ernie of Inola, Oklahoma, Edith Chupp and her husband Bill of Chouteau, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
Services to honor and to celebrate Amelia’s life were held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at a later date in White Pigeon Township Cemetery in White Pigeon, Michigan. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Covenant Hospice 4541 Lafayette St. suite G, Marianna, Florida 32446
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449