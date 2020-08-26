Homer C. Duggar, 93 of Bristol passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at his home.
H.C. was born in Kissimmee, Florida June 21, 1927 to the late Homer H. Duggar and Flossie Alderman Duggar. He loved Liberty County where he lived for most of his life and served his community as a jailer with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office for over ten years. H.C. was also a highly decorated veteran serving his country in the Merchant Marines during World War II and continued his military service for twenty-two years in the United States Army. He retired as a Master Sergeant after two tours of Vietnam where he was awarded a bronze star. He was a member of Lake Mystic Baptist Church and a member of the Masonic Lodge in San Antonio, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen Duggar, a brother, Albert Duggar and a sister Linda Faye Summers. He is survived by his son, Darreyl Duggar and his wife Marcia of Hosford; his daughter, Kathy Whaley and her husband Jim of Blountstown; his brothers, James Marion Duggar and Tommy Duggar and his wife Linda all of Bristol; his sister, Myra Goodman and her husband Doug of Bristol; his grandchildren, Shannon, Zack, Laura and her husband Jason and Marcus and his wife Maria Elena; great grandchildren Desmond and Connor.
A celebration of his life was held at 11:45 a.m. EST. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Lake Mystic Cemetery with Reverend Ken Hosford officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Gideons or Liberty County Sheriff’s Office where he was a long-time employee.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449