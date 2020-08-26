Josephine Brigham, age 82 of Blountstown, FL passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL.
She was the daughter of the late Joseph Cooper Sr. and late Frances Brown, was born on April 01, 1938, in Penny Farm, Florida.
Josephine was preceded in death by her (son) Purvis James Watson, (granddaughter) Laporsha Watson and two brothers, Isiah Scott and James Cooper Sr.
Josephine attended a public school and graduated from Waterhouse Highschool in Jacksonville, Florida. She moved from Cocoa, Florida, to Blountstown, Florida, where she became employed at River Valley Nursing Center for approximately 30 years until her retirement.
Josephine was united in holy matrimony to John Brigham in 1983.
Josephine was a member of “New Zion Holiness Church” in Blountstown, Fla. where she served until her death. Her favorite past time was watching her favorite team; “the Dodgers” play baseball and spending all the quality time she could with her loving grand and great-grandchildren.
Josephine departed her life on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Brigham leaves to cherish and celebrate a lifetime of the fondest and most precious memories, a loving and devoted family: husband: John Brigham of Blountstown, Florida; three sons; Gary B. Watson(Janelle)- (Blountstown, Fla.), Isaiah Watson(Pamela)-(Blountstown, Fla.) and Gary Jordan (Daytona Beach, Fla.); one sister, Betty Cooper(Blountstown, Fla.); one brother, Daniel Cooper, (Blountstown, Fla.), 16 grandchildren: Latoya Watson(Oak Park, Michigan), Natasha Watson(Elliot)- (Jacksonville, Fla.), Yo’ Shika Rogers(Goshen, OH), Crystal Moon(Christopher)- (Sioux Redford, MI), Ashley Watson, (Jacksonville, Fla.), Biaggi Rogers,(Canton, Michigan), Za’nariyah Watson(Tallahassee, Fla.), Nancy Brown-Pertus (Samuel)- (Palm Bay Fla.)Purvis J. Watson, (Farrah)-(Augusta Ga.), Justin B. Watson (Panama, City, Fla.), James A. Leavins (Blountstown, Fla.), Lashandra Waters (Blountstown, Fla.), Vernon Watson(Brooksville, Fla.), Stephanie Jordan(Atlanta, Ga.), Sirtory Watson(Albany, Ga), Jason Watson(Blountstown, Fl.) and a host of Great and Great-Great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and sorrowing friends.The family wants to extend a special appreciation to Natasha Watson and Nancy Brown-Vertus (Granddaughters), for their dedicated around the clock love and care of their grandmother.
Services were held Saturday, August, 22, 2020 from 1:00 (CDT) until 3:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.