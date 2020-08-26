Oliver Monroe Bozeman, 71 of Blountstown, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home.
Oliver was born July 5, 1949 to the late Arnold Bozeman and Bonnie Spears Bozeman. Oliver and his family moved to Calhoun County in 2018 and he had worked as a logger for fifty-five years.
Survivors include his wife Shirley Bozeman of Blountstown; his son, Jamie Bozeman and his wife Connie of Blountstown; a daughter, Amanda Jackson of Mississippi; his bothers, Hilton, Coy, Harold “Pete, Ed, and Mike all of Philadelphia, Mississippi; his sisters, Charlotte Dearing, Bessie Anderson, Carol Rigsby and Linda Anderson all of Philadelphia, Mississippi; his grandchildren, Zoe Garcia, Devin Bozeman, Aiyanna Bozeman, Brian Bradford, Damion James and Brooke James and one great grandchild, Olivia Bradford.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
Adams Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449.