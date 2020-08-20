Kimbrel, Brown are primary winners

Supervisor of Elections Sharon Chason reported a smooth primary election on Tuesday and the results were quickly posted. Before the the final votes were totalled Tuesday night, 970 registered voters had cast their ballot by mail. Another 697 had gone to the courthouse last week and voted during the early voting period.
On Tuesday, 33.6% (2,842) of Calhoun County’s registered voters cast their ballots in the primary election.
Calhoun County has 3,256 registered Republicans, 4,244 registrered Democrats and 1,004 registered as others. There was a total of 8,455 active eligible voters for the primary.
Of local interest on the primary election ballot was the Democrat race between incumbent Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel and challenger Adam Terry. Kimbrel narrowly won the primary with 802 votes to Terry’s 730. Kimbrel will now face Thomasi Mata’utia, Jerry Carpenter, and Jimmy Baggett in the November General Election.
Also on the primary ballot was the County Commission race on the Republican ticket for County Commissioner District 1. Lee Lee Brown garnered 204 votes while challenger Amanda Combs Reisen had 114. Brown will now go on to face Edward Holley on the General Election ballot in November.
In the 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney primary, Larry Basford collected 2,036 votes in Calhoun County while Wes Hatcher tallied 686.
In the District 3 State Senate race, Republican contenders Benjamin Alexander Thaddeus John Horbowy and Marva Harris Preston tallied 355 and 814 respectively in Calhoun County.