On Sunday, August 9, 2020, Collis Edward Hobby, Sr., loving father of six children, passed away at age 78.
Collis was born in Adel, Georgia, December 11, 1941 to the late James Edward Hobby and Louvinnie (Montgomery) Hobby. Collis lived in Calhoun County most of his life and had served in the United States Air Force where he was an aircraft mechanic. Collis later worked and retired as a Longshoreman at the port of Panama City and was a member of the American Longshoreman Union. Doing mechanic work was a passion and he continued to do work as a mechanic in his spare time.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Larry Hobby. He is survived by his sons, Collis Hobby, Jr and his wife Lisa of Clarksville, Stephen Hobby of Clarksville and Christopher Hobby of Panama City; his daughters, Terri Glass and her husband Tim of Blountstown, Amber Summers and her husband Trystan of Bristol and Autumn Hobby of Clarksville; his stepchildren from a previous marriage, Heather Whittington and Michael Stone of Clarksville; brothers, Billy, Dale and Edwin Hobby all of Bristol; his sisters Mary Sue Lee of Blountstown, Dianne Vanderhoff of Tallahassee and Patricia Hobby of Bristol; his grandchildren, Brandon Pitts, Kayla Godwin and her husband Josh, Casey Dunham and her husband Garrett, Austin Glass, Chase Hobby, Madison Parker, Connor Hobby, Mason Boe, Harrison, Maverick and Malakai Summers, Gabriel Small, Braxton, Braelyn and Blaize Dykes and KJ Moore; and his great grandchildren, Jeremiah, Easton and Ava Pitts, Linton and Hendrix Godwin and Whitley Dunham. He is also survived by his former wife of many years, Maxine Hobby.
Collis loved his family more than anything. A day didn’t go by, if he could help it, without a visit or phone call just to make sure everyone was okay. If anyone needed help he was there for you, whether you were family, friends or strangers, it did not matter to him. He was selfless even if it meant doing without for himself. He was an avid hunter and loved to take his grandchildren fishing. He enjoyed being outdoors and had a green thumb. He loved Clarksville and you could often find him on the bench at Clarksville General Store greeting everyone. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the community of Clarksville.
A celebration of life will be held 6:30 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Pippen Cemetery in Clarksville.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449