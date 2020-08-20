Sheriff's Log for 08/19/20

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Thursday, August 20. 2020
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
August 12
James Travis Lane - convicted felon registration
Jeffery Charles Tipton - burglary of structure conveyance unarmed without person inside, larc/petit third or subsq offense
August 13
Melissa Cody - fraud-illegal use of credit/use more 2 times 6 MS, OBT, GDS, MNEY, 100 dollars more
Anthonio Anthony Jergers - violation of probation
August 14
Christy Love Dawsey - convicted felon registration
August 15
Alan Kenneth Pyles - convicted felon registration
August 16
Benjamin Eugene Young - failure to appear
August 17
James Wesley Livingston - burlgary of unoccupied dwell; unarmed, no assault/battery

LIBERTY COUNTY
August 11
Steve Manuel - failure to appear
James Joseph Pumphrey - possession of firearm/ammo by felon
August 12
Jerry Allen Mayo - counts of violation of probation
Cody Mathew Schaffer - out of county warrant
Harley Leeann Miller - obstruct without violence
August 14
Anthony Wyane Forte - driving while license suspended, 3rd or subsq offense
Walter Kenneth Harsey - refuse to submit DUI test prior refusal, DUI alcohol or drugs

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 