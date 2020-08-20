Sheriff's Log for 08/19/20

CALHOUN COUNTY
August 12
James Travis Lane - convicted felon registration
Jeffery Charles Tipton - burglary of structure conveyance unarmed without person inside, larc/petit third or subsq offense
August 13
Melissa Cody - fraud-illegal use of credit/use more 2 times 6 MS, OBT, GDS, MNEY, 100 dollars more
Anthonio Anthony Jergers - violation of probation
August 14
Christy Love Dawsey - convicted felon registration
August 15
Alan Kenneth Pyles - convicted felon registration
August 16
Benjamin Eugene Young - failure to appear
August 17
James Wesley Livingston - burlgary of unoccupied dwell; unarmed, no assault/battery
