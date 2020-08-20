Legals for 08-19-20
Thursday, August 20. 2020
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, FRIDAY, August 21, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Regina Pickron - Units 5 & 22 South
Joannine Craig - Unit 7 South
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 20000026CPAXMX
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BETTY ANN RAMSEY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Betty Ann Ramsey, deceased, whose date of death was June 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Liberty County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 10818 NW State Road 20, Bristol, Fl. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 12, 2020.
Personal Representative:
Teresa R. Hamlin
36899 SW State Road 65
Bristol, FL 32321
Attorney for Personal Representative:
John A. Grant
Attorney
Florida Bar Number: 0946532
2121-C Killarney Way
Tallahassee, FL 32309
Telephone: (850) 702-9400
Fax: (850) 702-9410
E-Mail: john@johngrantlaw.com
Secondary
E-Mail: nancy@johngrantlaw.com
Legal Notice
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for a 50’ by 80’ metal pavilion at Ocheessee Park with installation of gutters, downspouts, and rake trim, and a 50’ by 80’ metal pavilion at Cooper Park with installation of gutters, downspouts, rake trim, and two (2) gable vents. Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid for the Ocheessee Park & Cooper Park Pavilion Installation bid. Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (CST) on September 1, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on September 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (CST).”
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Morgan Tucker and Cora Tucker are the holder’s of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 702 OF 2018
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 25-2N-11-0000-0014-0000
The North-Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 2 North, Range 11 West. Comprising a total of Five (5) acres- more or less.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Laura E. Murray
C/O Gloria Aagaard
PO Box 123
Cheshire, OR 97419
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 22, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Donald Shemwell is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 599 OF 2013
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 12-3S-10-0000-0040-0100
Commence at a 5/8 inch rod (LS 5024) marking the Southeast Comer of the North half of Government Lot 2, Section 12, Township 3 South, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida; thence North 00 degrees 41 minutes 15 seconds West along the Westerly boundary of said Lot 2 a distance of 827.22 feet; thence North 89 degrees 18 minutes 45 seconds East 311.16 feet to a 1/2 inch iron pipe on the Southerly maintained right of way boundary of a graded road for the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING thence South 00 degrees 41 minutes 15 seconds East 100.00 feet ; thence South 76 degrees 23 minutes 51 seconds East 99.53 feet; thence North 00 degrees 41 minutes 15 seconds West 100.00 feet to a 1/2 inch iron pipe on said Southerly maintained right of way boundary; thence North 76 degrees 23 minutes 51 seconds West along said Southerly maintained right of way boundary a distance of 99.53 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. The Westerly 6.78 feet of the above described property being subject to the maintained right of way boundary of a graded road.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Regina Michelle Pitts
Clifford H. Pitts
8025 SW Miles Rd.
Kinard , Fl. 32449
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 22, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 529 OF 2015
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 02-1N-11-0560-0004-0800
Lots Eight (8) and Nine ( 9), Block Four (4), Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision , according to the Official Plat thereof, as recorded in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, September 5, 1961, in Plat Book 1, Page 52.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Fred H. Dawson
Jeanette Marie Dawson
C/O Larry Nemelka
31384 Highland Court
Meniffee, CA 95284
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 17, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 720 OF 2016
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 28-2N-11-0520-0009-0700
Lots Seven (7), Eight (8), and Nine (9), in Block Nine (9), Lake Center Subdivision, according to the Official Plat thereof as it appears in the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, Plat Book 1, Page 52.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Walter L. Coates and
Cora Coates
2102 Bellpark Drive
Bremerton, WA 98310
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on
September 17, 2020 At 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on August 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1FTCF15NONKA65027
1992 FORD
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on September 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1FMRU15W93LB60293
2003 FORD
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on September 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
2FMDK38C67BA79027
2007 FORD
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on September 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
JM1BK323171696772
2007 MAZADA
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on September 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
7TNKARJE4GJ515636
2016 SCION
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
