Judy Lynn Danley, 62 of Fountain, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at her home.
Judy was born in Las Angeles, California, November 11, 1957 to the late Clarence Fant and Katherine Kennedy Fant. Judy lived in Calhoun County most of her life and worked as a sales associate for Hartford Farms for many years.
Other than her parents Judy was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Fant. She is survived by her husband James David Danley of Fountain; her sons, Lyle Danley and his wife Kelley of Altha, Max Sellers and his wife Jill of Panama City and Christopher Sellers of Dothan; her daughters, Katherine Jackson and her husband Scott of Fountain and Lynn Peddie and her husband Joseph of Niceville; her bothers, Al Fant of Blountstown and Eugene Fant of Altha; her sister, Dale Dean “DD” Shaw of Blountstown; twelve grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Services to celebrate Judy’s life will be held 4:00 p.m., August 18, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with sister Myrna Carnley officiating.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449