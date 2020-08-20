Jimmy McCormick

Mr. Jimmy McCormick, age 63, of Altha, FL, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home.

Jimmy was born on November 22, 1956 in Marianna, FL to Vester Lee and Kathleen (Weathers) McCormick. Jimmy was a Diesel Mechanic, and had lived in Altha for all of his life. He is preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen McCormick, and a brother, Tony McCormick.
He is survived by his father, Vester McCormick, of Altha, FL; daughter, Amber, of Fountain, FL; two sisters: Joann McCormick, of Altha, FL, Karen Strom and husband Bill, of Altha, FL; three grandchildren: Christian, Jackson, and Ethan.
No funeral services are planned at this time. Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy, at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.
