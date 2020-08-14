Mrs. Mildred L. Tharpe Castleberry, age 84, of Hosford, FL, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Marianna, FL.
Mildred was born on December 21, 1935, in Alford, FL, to Pharo and Reathea (Brock) Seay and had lived in Hosford most of her life. She had worked at several jobs, including working at the daycare for a number of years. Mildred loved to cook, travel, reading her Bible, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Olin Tharpe, three sons, Larry Wayne Tharpe; Hubert Charles Tharpe and Donald Ray Tharpe. Mildred was of the Pentecostal Holiness Faith.
Survivors include,
Two sons, Donnie Tharpe and Robin of Marianna, FL
Ronnie Tharpe and Tammy of Compass Lake, FL
One daughter, Debra Sewell and Bob of Hosford, FL
One sister, Emma Swasen of Texas
Eleven grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 9:00 am (CDT), 10:00 am (EDT) Saturday, August 15, 2020 from the graveside at Drivers Cemetery in Hosford with Ken Hosford officiating. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5:00 (CDT)-6:00 pm (EDT) until 7:00 pm (CDT)-8:00 pm (EDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. All arrangements are under the arrangements of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.