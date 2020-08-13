FHSAA will decide on high school sports

With Calhoun County Schools opening today, August 12th, Blountstown Tiger football fans would expect to see the Tigers in action at Bowles Field or on the road to open the 2020 season Friday night. Unfortunately, with the Covid-19 pandemic cases still abundant in many areas of the state, the decision on when football and other high school sports will start is in the hands of the Florida High School Athletic Association. The FHSAA is meeting to discuss three options currently being considered.
“There are options on the table to allow practice to start as early as Aug 24, as late as November and there is even some plans that switch Spring & Fall sports,” BHS Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Beau Johnson said Tuesday.
The first options being considered would allow teams to begin practicing on August 24th with the first date of the regular season on September 7th. Under this option current schedules would remain the same. There would be no district champions in 2020 and all teams who declare will earn a playoff spot. In class 1A, 8 teams in each region will qualify.
Option 2 being considered by FHSAA would have the first day of practice after August and the season opener two weeks afterward. The last date of the regular season would be November 28th. Regional or Local FHSAA tournaments/events would be held November 30-December 12 with no traditional state series.
If the FHSAA decides on option 3, the first day of practice would be November 30th with the first game to be played on December 14th. The last date of the regular season would be held January 23rd.
“I feel like our coaches and players want to play this Fall. But, I can find positives and negatives in each plan. Later start dates for football could mean more fans in the stadium. Earlier start date means playing games as early as September 11 but without hardly any fans. I just want our kids to have a chance to play ball and have fun as well as make memories with each other while getting film to send to colleges. Hard to comment on a schedule because there are so many unknowns. If the August 24 practice start day passes we will start games on September 11 at Marianna. Out first home game would be in October vs St. Joe. So right now, the earliest we would play at Bowles Field is October. If other options are passed like a November start or moved to spring, I see schedules having to be completely overhauled. Our kids are ready and in shape. It's just been tough mentally. The unknown is tough. FHSAA Board of Directors meet Friday at 9 am CST. We won't know how to proceed until then,” Coach Johnson noted.