Blountstown landing project nearing completion

Since the Blountstown Landing construction project resumed in June, considerable progress has been made.
Back in June, Calhoun County Commissioners decided to construct a 24’ wide asphalt paved lane to allow access for fishermen and recreational boaters until the entire ramp project can be completed. Since then, additional concrete has been poured and is ready to be pushed into place.
The floating dock has been installed on steel poles which will allow the dock to rise and fall with the river.
Ramp and parking paving will complete the project funded by FWC.