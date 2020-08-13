BES welcomes new Assistant Principal, teachers and staff

Blountstown Elementary School is geared up and ready to continue our journey of Standing Strong Together! BES added some new faces to our awesome family this year.
Calhoun County Employees that joined BES this year are: Jonetta Dawson, Assistant Principal, Carylee Bailey 2nd grade teacher,, LaQueece Dawson and Tabatha Morris joined as paraprofessionals. New hires to the district are Rose Mary Swilley, secretary, Nicole Pawlik and Laura Barton 2nd grade teachers, Allison Myers 3rd grade teacher, Deanie Faircloth Title I teacher, Lindsey Jones PE teacher, Blase O'Bryan and Michelle McCourt paraprofessionals.
Blountstown Elementary School is working hard to tackle the challenges to implement the safeguards that COVID-19 has forced on us, to balance the instruction of traditional students and virtual students as well as to provide some sense of normalcy for the growth and development of our students. We appreciate all of our students and parents and are very fortunate to have such great parent and community support. Together we will navigate through the unknowns and grow stronger together.
Stephanie Brogden
Principal