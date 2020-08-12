Legals for 08-12-20
Legal Notice
STATE OF FLORIDA
DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION
NOTICE OF PROPOSE
AGENCY ACTION
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) gives notice that it proposes to approve a No Further Action Proposal with Institutional Controls or with Engineering and Institutional Controls and issue a Site Rehabilitation Completion Order with controls for a contaminated site. Flint River Place II, LLC is seeking this order in reference to FDEP Site ID # 07/8945492, Former Fillups #10090, 20373 West Central Avenue, Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida, and intends to restrict exposure to contamination in the following manner: Deed Restrictions to prohibit the use of groundwater beneath the site and the management of stormwater within the area of restriction.
Complete copies of the No Further Action Proposal, the draft restrictive covenant, and the FDEP’s preliminary evaluation are available for public inspection during normal business hours 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, except legal holidays at the FDEP Northwest District Office, 160 Government Street, Suite 308, Pensacola, Florida 32502-5794.
Local governments with jurisdiction over the property subject to the Institutional Control, real property owner(s) of any property subject to the Institutional Control, and residents of any property subject to the Institutional Control have 30 days from publication of this notice to provide comments to the FDEP. Such comments must be sent to Dominique Harding, FDEP Northwest District Office, 160 Government Street, Suite 308, Pensacola, Florida 32502-5794 or Dominique.Harding@floridadep.gov
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF POTENTIAL VOTER
REGISTRATION INELIGIBILITY
The Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections, has received information that the persons listed below are potentially ineligible to be registered to vote. Failure to contact this office within 30 days after this notice is published may result in a determination of ineligibility by the Supervisor of Elections and removal of the registered voter’s name from the statewide voter registration system. You should contact this office at 850-674-8568 to receive information regarding the basis for the potential ineligibility and instructions on how to resolve the matter, or request additional assistance if needed.
The Supervisor of Elections will make a determination no less than 30 days after this published notice and if removed will notify the voter of the determination and action taken.
Lorne N. Cain, 16288 SW Chipola Rd, Blountstown, FL 32424
Saprina A. Davis, 20808 NE Pine St., Blountstown, FL 32424
Kayla M. Eddie, 19740 NW Calhoun Ave, Blountstown, FL 32424
Phillip E. Hill, Jr., 20227 NE Hentz Ave., Blountstown, FL 32424
William E. Skipper, 7172 SW CR 392, Youngstown, FL 32466
This notice published August 12, 2020
Sharon Chason
Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections
20859 Central Ave., East, Rm. 117
Blountstown, FL 32424
(850) 674-8568
Legal Notice
PUBLIC MEETING OF THE
2020 Primary Election
Canvassing Board
The Canvassing Board will meet at 10:00 AM on August 17, 2020 at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 20859 Central Ave, Rm 117, Blountstown, Florida. The Canvassing Board will meet to begin canvass of vote-by-mail ballots for the August 18, 2020 Primary Election.
Received vote-by-mail ballots for the August 18, 2020 Primary will be available for public inspection until 10:00 AM on August 17, 2020 at the Calhoun County Elections Office.
These meetings are open to the public. All interested parties are encouraged to attend.
Note: Section 286.0105, Florida Statutes states that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the board, agency, or commission with respect to any mater considered at such meeting or hearing, he or she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he or she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
Sharon Chason
Supervisor of Elections
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, FRIDAY, August 21, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Regina Pickron - Units 5 & 22 South
Joannine Craig - Unit 7 South
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 20000026CPAXMX
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BETTY ANN RAMSEY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Betty Ann Ramsey, deceased, whose date of death was June 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Liberty County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 10818 NW State Road 20, Bristol, Fl. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is August 12, 2020.
Personal Representative:
Teresa R. Hamlin
36899 SW State Road 65
Bristol, FL 32321
Attorney for Personal Representative:
John A. Grant
Attorney
Florida Bar Number: 0946532
2121-C Killarney Way
Tallahassee, FL 32309
Telephone: (850) 702-9400
Fax: (850) 702-9410
E-Mail: john@johngrantlaw.com
Secondary E-Mail: nancy@johngrantlaw.com
