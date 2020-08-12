Homer Dexter Barber, 74 of Bristol passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Tallahassee.
Dexter was born July 3, 1946, in Quincy, Florida, to the late Homer Gordon Barber and Gloria Ann (West) Barber. He lived in Liberty County most of his life and was a construction contractor. Dexter started building after college at the young age of 21 and became a licensed contractor soon after. He built custom homes for many families in Liberty, Calhoun, and surrounding counties. Dexter loved his community and served Liberty county as county commissioner for twenty-two years. He was also a long-time member of Bristol Christian Church. Dexter loved his church, the Lord and his church family serving as a deacon for over 40 years.
Other than his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother Jackie Gerald Barber.
Survivors include his wife Gabra Barber of Bristol; his sons, Dexter Duane Barber and his wife Steffani of Marianna and Homer Link Barber and his wife Elaine of Bristol; a daughter Jeri Flowers and her husband Jerome of Bristol; his brothers, Robert T. “Bobby” Barber of Tallahassee and Glenn Eugene Barber of Boca Raton; a sister Dianne Barber of Bristol; his grandchildren, Maggie Foran and her husband Ethan, Micah McCaskill, Blake Barber, Meredith Barber, Gabrie Flowers, Macey Barber, Bowen Barber and Brooks Barber; one great grandchild Lynleigh Foran.
Friends are welcome to come to the Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown at your convenience 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday August 13, 2020 through Friday August 14, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. central time to visit, sign the register and share a written memory or condolence. Services to honor and to celebrate Dexter’s life will be held 7:30 p.m. eastern time Friday, August 14, 2020 at Rock Bluff Cemetery with Reverend Richard Kaiser officiating.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may also be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449