Billy B. Roberson age 89, of Bristol Florida passed away August 6, 2020 at home. Billy was born on April 15, 1931 to Sherman and Elnora Roberson.
He met his high school sweetheart, Elizabeth Bragg at Campbellton School. They were married January 26, 1949. They enjoyed 71 years of marriage together. While still a young man, and perhaps to impress his future bride, Billy earned the nickname “Firefighter” after rescuing the high school band’s instruments from a blaze his junior year. Several years after graduating, he embarked on a career at the Florida Forestry Service, where he worked for 42 years before retiring as the District Area Supervisor on April 22, 1993. In the heat of those fires Billy, was blessed to forge enduring personal relationships, as a friend and later mentor to many colleagues across the state and their families, as he would with anyone who spent any amount of time with him. From baiting fishhooks, to fighting fires, to teaching his grandchildren how to drive, Billy was always quick to offer his wit and wisdom to anyone who he thought would benefit from it. They called him by many names, “Billy,” “Daddy,” “Granddaddy,” “Uncle Billy,” “Brother Billy,” and “Mr. Billy”. He was great at being all of those things: he dearly, dearly loved his many nieces and nephews who survive him, loved his church family at the First Baptist of Bristol, and also loved his social circle – which seems to consists of every resident in Liberty and Calhoun counties – and loved to gather at the Apalachee Restaurant. Billy was a coach for the Dixie Youth Baseball. As much as he loved them, he so did love the Lord, and did everything a man of faith will to serve as an example to his community. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Elnora Roberson, two sons, Johnny and Andy Roberson, great-granddaughter, Mikayla Stevens.
Survivors include, wife, Elizabeth Roberson of Bristol, FL; Children, Sue Wold (Walt) of Bristol, FL; Glenda Stevens (Mike) of Blountstown, FL; Mike Roberson (Patricia) of Metarie, LA; Ann Robeck (Mike) of Tallahassee, FL;. Brothers, Orval Lee Roberson (JoAnn) of Altha, FL and Johnny Roberson (June) of Jacksonville, FL;
Grandchildren - Willie Wold (Donna), Bruce Wold (Rena), Nathan Wold, Jennifer Hudgins, Domingo Guevara, Amber McNealy (Reginald), Michelle Thrasher (Alan), Beth Stevens, Matt Alford (Susan), Mason Alford (Stacy); Great Grandchildren, William Wold (Karina), Mary Jo Wold, Cody Whitmire (Lacey), Megan Wold, Mady Guevara, Ayden Hudgins, Waylon Hudgins, Emily Childress, Corey Thrasher, Dixson Thrasher, Dylan Thrasher, Memphis Thrasher, Evan Jones, Xavier McNealy, Kamari McNealy, Kaison McNealy, Elleigh McNealy, Macy Alford, Daisy Alford, Rosie Alford, Henry Alford, Edith Alford; Great-great-grandchild, Ruari Whitmire; A special friend, Dr. Misbah Farooqi
Funeral services were held Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm (EDT) at the First Baptist Church in Bristol with Reverend Matt Basford officiating. Interment followed at the First Baptist Church Cemetery in Campbellton, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Bristol Building Fund or to Covenant Hospice.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.