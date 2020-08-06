COVID-19 has not stopped progress! We have completed about seventy five percent of the repairs from Hurricane Michael and we are continuing to work toward repairing all of our damaged facilities. If things continue as they have thus far, we should wrap up the rest of our repairs over the course of this coming school year. We have also been making progress towards securing Special Facilities funding for rebuilding Blountstown Elementary School. We had a Florida Department of Education Review Committee here last week to tour our site and evaluate the critical need for the reconstruction of that facility. Our next steps will be to present to the Florida Department of Education for ranking the districts that are seeking funding. We have been making some changes over the summer in regards to technology. Preparations are taking place so that we will be more able to provide options for distance learning where and when we have temporary outages. All of these improvements will hopefully make our circumstances better for our students and our community.
Even in the midst of all of the uncertainty, it is hard not to be optimistic about the possibilities that lie ahead. We have not seen our students, in a traditional setting, since March 13th, 2020. We are looking forward to the opportunity of interacting with them once again on campus. The typical routines and patterns of a traditional year will be different, but I am confident that we will all figure out this new way of being at school and find ways to make the best of it. If we as adults can be half as resilient as our students, this too will work out.
Thank you for your continued support as we strive to do our very best for our community’s children. They deserve it, and we simply cannot do this important work without you. We look forward to seeing you and your children soon. Best wishes for the coming year!
Sincerely,
Darryl Taylor, Jr.