Early Voting open until August 15th

Supervisor of Elections Sharon Chason is reminding Calhoun County voters that early voting opened Monday and will remain open through August 15th.
Voters can cast their ballots at the Calhoun County Courthouse location from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday - Friday and 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For information on early voting or any other election related question, call the Supervisor of Elections office at 674-8568 or visit their website votecalhoun.com
As of August 3, 2020, there were 3,235 registered Republicans, 4,238 Democrats and 996 Others for a total of 8,469 registered voters in the county. As of 3:40 on August 3rd, there had been 35 early voting ballots cast and 615 ballots cast by mail.