Back to School Sales Tax Holiday weekend Aug. 7-9

For 2020, Florida’s tax-free weekend for back-to-school prep runs 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Shoppers save Florida’s 6% state sales tax plus local tax.
What qualifies for back-to-school tax-free weekend in Florida?
Clothing and apparel costing $60 or less per item.
School supplies and related items costing $15 or less per item.
The first $1,000 for personal computers and related accessories (for noncommercial use only). This is a slight change over last year. In 2019, only computers selling for $1,000 or less were tax exempt. This year, things are more flexible — you can buy a computer for more than $1,000 and still have taxes waived on the first $1k you spend.
Most items that children need for school are tax exempt. This includes most clothing and most school supplies, but not all of them. Within each category, there are exemptions.
Because the guidelines aren’t necessarily intuitive, take some time on the Florida Department of Revenue website to familiarize yourself with Florida’s list of exempt and taxable items.
And keep in mind the spending thresholds, too. Tax exemptions apply only to clothing items $60 or less. There’s also no limit to how many tax-free items you can buy so, in essence, you could buy a hundred $50 jackets, and they’d all be tax-free.