Sheriff's Log for 08/05/20

Wednesday, August 5. 2020
CALHOUN COUNTY
July 29
Victoria Ammons-Chason - possession of methamphetamine
James Garrett McGill - violation of probation
Clarence Reed, Jr. - convicted felon registration
July 30
Ashley Monique Hendrix - convicted felon registration
Benjamin Washington - exploitation of elderly less than 20K dollars
Duston Winston Williams - violation of probation
July 31
Marion Wilson Santiago - battery
August 2
Steven Myrick - driving while license suspended, habitual offender
August 3
Ellis Monroe Summerlin, Jr. - convicted felon registration

LIBERTY COUNTY
July 30
Victoria Denise Ammons-Chason - possession of methamphetamine
July 31
Marion H. Santiago - battery
August 1
Alvin Antwan Cotton-Lovett - failure to appear

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
