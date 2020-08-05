CALHOUN COUNTY
July 29
Victoria Ammons-Chason - possession of methamphetamine
James Garrett McGill - violation of probation
Clarence Reed, Jr. - convicted felon registration
July 30
Ashley Monique Hendrix - convicted felon registration
Benjamin Washington - exploitation of elderly less than 20K dollars
Duston Winston Williams - violation of probation
July 31
Marion Wilson Santiago - battery
August 2
Steven Myrick - driving while license suspended, habitual offender
August 3
Ellis Monroe Summerlin, Jr. - convicted felon registration
Sheriff's Log for 08/05/20
