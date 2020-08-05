Legals for 08-05-20

Legal Notice
ACCEPTING BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will be accepting bids for 60” cut Commercial Mower Zero Turn Tunnel Deck All Welded/High Volume Output Deck with a 33 HP motor and air ride seat. Must be State Contract pricing. Contact Tim Jenks at 850-643-8368 for further information.Legal Notice
R & R Warehouses
Notice of Sale
On August 12, 2020 at approximately 10:00 am CT, R & R Warehouses will dispose of or sell the contents of 7 (seven) storage units from 19300 SR 20 West Blountstown FL, and the contents of 2 (two) storage units from 10543 North St. Bristol, FL.
Legal Notice
The units are believed to contain household and/or the personal property of the following tenants:
Mario Faulk
Barbara Hulie
Melissa Cataldo
Jessie Shuler
Amesha Broughton
Lisa Taylor
Garet Shuler
Sam McGlockton
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on August 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1HGCD5630TA196179
1996 HONDA
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on August 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1C3CDZAB0CN325328
2012 DODGE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.