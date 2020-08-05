Legals for 08-05-20

Posted by
Administrator
in Legals
Wednesday, August 5. 2020
Comments (0)

Legal Notice

ACCEPTING BIDS

The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will be accepting bids for 60” cut Commercial Mower Zero Turn Tunnel Deck All Welded/High Volume Output Deck with a 33 HP motor and air ride seat. Must be State Contract pricing. Contact Tim Jenks at 850-643-8368 for further information.Legal Notice
R & R Warehouses
Notice of Sale

On August 12, 2020 at approximately 10:00 am CT, R & R Warehouses will dispose of or sell the contents of 7 (seven) storage units from 19300 SR 20 West Blountstown FL, and the contents of 2 (two) storage units from 10543 North St. Bristol, FL.

Legal Notice

R & R Warehouses

Notice of Sale

On August 12, 2020 at approximately 10:00 am CT, R & R Warehouses will dispose of or sell the contents of 7 (seven) storage units from 19300 SR 20 West Blountstown FL, and the contents of 2 (two) storage units from 10543 North St. Bristol, FL.

The units are believed to contain household and/or the personal property of the following tenants:

Mario Faulk
Barbara Hulie
Melissa Cataldo
Jessie Shuler
Amesha Broughton
Lisa Taylor
Garet Shuler
Sam McGlockton

Legal Notice

FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE

Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on August 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1HGCD5630TA196179
1996 HONDA
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.

Legal Notice

FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE

Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on August 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1C3CDZAB0CN325328
2012 DODGE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 