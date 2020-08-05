Mattie Ruth Whittaker, 95 of Bristol, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 in Blountstown.
Mattie was born in Hollywood, Florida, May 17, 1925 to the late Charles Monroe Sanders and Lena Eudora Hall and had lived in Liberty County most of her life. She worked at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital as a nurse until her retirement and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Bristol.
Mattie was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin J. Whittaker; a son, Bobby Norris Peddie; a brother, Austin Sanders; a sister, Annie Mae Dennis; a grandchild Tony and a son-in-law Charles Neel.
Survivors include her daughter Sheryl Neel of Bristol; her stepsons Stan Whittaker and his wife Brenda of Bristol and Steve Whittaker and his wife Joan of New York; her grandchildren Terry, Tim, Alan, Alex, Logan, Emily, David, Rebecca and Danny; nine great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
Services to honor and celebrate Mattie’s life were held at 11:00 a.m. cst Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown. Interment followed in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Bristol.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449