Steven David Shiver, 59 of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Clarksville.
Steven was born in Wewahitchka, January 5, 1961 to the late Clifford and Lillian Shiver and had lived in Calhoun County much of his life. He was a mechanic and a truck driver.
Other than his parents Steven was preceded in death by a brother James Shiver and a sister Barbara Maybin.
Survivors include his sons, Steven Shiver Jr. and his wife Samantha of Crawfordville, Jeilem Shiver and his wife Pamela of Perry and Clifford Shiver of Crawfordville; his daughters, Lenore Fain of Crawfordville and Candace Anderson and her husband Blake of Monticello; sisters, Kathy Francis and Sybil Lee both of Clarksville and twelve grandchildren.
Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2010 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Michael Morris officiating.
