James E. Sewell, Jr. passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 44.
He was born March 22, 1976 to James and Marie Sewell. He came home to sisters who loved him from the moment they laid eyes on him. He loved his family and always had their backs. James was the father to three children, uncle to five nephews, two nieces, and a great uncle. All of them loved being with and around him: fishing, camping, mud riding, and just spending time with him.
James was a hardworking man and between the Port of Pensacola and Deep South Cranes he made many friends and earned the respect of many for his mechanical knowledge and abilities. He knew he wanted to be a mechanic early on in childhood and grew into a man who wore many “Caps”. He still made time to stop and help others, whether he knew them or not, and never expected anything in return.
Words cannot express how much he is loved and already missed. Thoughts and prayers are sincerely appreciated.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henry H. and Hazel B. Sewell; maternal grandfather, Steve Keck; and maternal great-grandparents, Pete and Katie Keck.
James is survived by his children, River Sewell, Taggart Sewell, and Samantha Sewell; father, James Sewell, Jr; mother, Marie Keck Sewell; sisters, Shannon (Jerry) Barnett, Kellie (John) Deese, and Cheryl Sewell.
Private funeral services will be private and for immediate family only.