Ronald (Ronnie) Seaman age 61 of Altha, FL passed away Thursday July 30, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fl.
Ronnie was born April 28, 1959 in Catskill, NY to Donald Collier Seaman and Lillian Marion (Mattice) Seaman and live most of his life in Calhoun County. He was a monument maker by trade. In his spare time he loved to be outside working in his flower garden or just being under God's sun. His most valuable trait was spending time with his family. Day or night his family knew they could pick up the phone and he would be there. Or if you just needed an ear, he would sit there and listen to anything you had to say. Family was everything to him. You could always see him reading a book or watching his favorite preacher on the TV. He loved God and was never ashamed to show it. Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Collier Seaman and Lillian Marion (Mattice) Seaman, three grandchildren, Zakaria, ZeMia and Zechariah Whaley, brother, Donald Seaman, sister, Mary Seaman. Survivors include,
Wife of 40 years, Agnes Seaman of Altha, Fl.; Two sons, Raymond Adrain and wife Rebecca of New York, Kenny Seaman of Blountstown, FL; One daughter, Candace Whaley and husband Daral of Tallahassee, FL, He was the sun and moon to his 7 grandchildren. Each one held a piece of his heart!; Two brothers, Al Seaman and wife, Camille of New York, Ralph Seaman and wife, Sandra of Blountstown, FL; One sister, Eileen Cataldo and husband, Lenny of Blountstown, FL; Mother-in-law, Mary Jane Layfield of Blountstown, FL; Sister-in-law, Valeria Seaman of Clarksville, FL; Brothers-in-law, Mitchell Phillips and wife, Marsha of Blountstown, FL and Randy Durden of Denver, CO, Good friend of the family, Rex Tucker of Altha, FL; Several nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time. Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266