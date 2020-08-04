Edward Jones,92, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at his daughter’s home surrounded by family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Onice Ramsey Jones.
He was born in Cottondale, Florida on December 5th, 1927 to Gilbert E. Jones and Jeanette Baldwin.
He is survived by his children Onaleah (Bill) McClellan, Selene (Rob) Payne, Daron (Daniella) Jones, and Theron Jones. He was the proud grandfather of Jeff McClellan, Jacen Jones, Kaeley (David) Cruz, Meagan Jones, and Shayna Payne.
He is also survived by his sister Floretta Baker, brother George Jones, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Enlisting in the Navy when he was very young, he made it his career, working as a welder on the USS Bushnell and USS H. W. Gilmore, even as an undersea welding diver and trainer. He retired after 20 years, moving his family back to Bristol, where he opened his own welding business and auto parts store. He also ran a shipbuilding company in Newport, Florida.
He was a member of Bristol Pentecostal Holiness Church and a Mason for many years.
The was held at 1:30-2 pm EST. on Saturday, August 1st at Bristol Pentecostal Holiness Church, with the funeral following at 2 pm EST. Interment with full military honors was held at Lake Mystic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorsproject.org.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.