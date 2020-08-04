Mr. James Wesley Burns, Sr was born in Senatobia, Mississippi on February 13, 1938 and on July 3, 2020 in Blountstown, Florida he entered into his Father’s Kingdom where he was reunited with his father Everett, his mother Martha and two brothers Ray and Floyd but the one he was most anxious to see was his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
James was a faithful member of Freedom Celebration Family Church in Panama City where he worked alongside Pastors Dr. Donald and Alice Simpler and his brothers and sisters in the Lord. James always had a smile to share and never had a conversation where he wasn’t giving God glory. He used his time and talents to bless those around him and could often be found lending a helping hand to those in need.
James leaves behind many friends and the following family to cherish precious memories of him. His three daughters, Vanessa Tate of Beaufort, South Carolina, Pamela McDaniel of Altha, Florida and Tammy Wynette Bevis of Graceville, Florida; his son James Wesley Burns, Jr of Blountstown; 10 grandchildren, Christina Tate, Matthew Tate, Brandon McDaniel, Kristal McDaniel, Raymond Bramblett, Steven Waymire, Jonathan Leath, Cyerra Peoples, Kevin Bytell and Heather Bytell and many great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his beloved nieces Becky Ledford and her sister Sally Jo Miller both of Pendergrass, Georgia, along with one nephew Dwayne Burns of Panama City, Florida.
Memorialization will be by cremation, but his soul has entered into Glory. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
