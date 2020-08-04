Cassandra Blakemore, 27 of Altha, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 from a tragic auto accident.
Cassandra was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, October 4, 1992 to Charles Blakemore Jr. and Kristy Williams. She worked as a personal care assistant at River Valley Health and Rehabilitation.
Survivors include her son, Nicholas Blakemore; her mother Kristy Williams; her father Charles Blakemore Jr.; her step-father, Kristopher Britt; her brothers, Danny Ray Williams, Kevin Lee Hutchinson and Caron Blakemore; sisters, Alissa Ann Willis and Felicia Blakemore; her grandfather, Danny Williams; her aunts, Misty Williams and Kimberly Hays; her uncles, Danny, Donnie, Mathew and Ricky Williams and a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Funeral services were held at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dewayne Tolbert officiating.
