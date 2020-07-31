Positive cases rise to 340 in Calhoun Co.; local testing offered

TUESDAY, JULY 14 - The Department of Health in Calhoun and Liberty County (DOH-Calhoun/Liberty) is reporting COVID-19 cases continued to rise since last week’s report. Calhoun County has reported 38 new cases since July 21, bringing the total positive cases tested to 340.
Calhoun County has reported no new hospitalizations in the past week and 1 death. A total of 2,984 test have been administered in Calhoun County. Contact tracing is ongoing as DOH Calhoun/Liberty works to identify and notify individuals who will need to self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate for a 14-day period. To assist DOH-Calhoun/Liberty in contact tracing the public can help by notifying your close contacts as soon as you receive positive results from your provider. Please ask them to immediately self-isolate and begin tracking symptoms.
The complete testing schedule can be located at calhoun.floridahealth.gov
or liberty.floridahealth.gov
.
•Wednesday, July 29th
9:00-11:30 AM EDT
Liberty Health Dept. Bristol, FL
• Thursday, July 30th
3:00-5:00 PM EDT
Hosford - Location TBD