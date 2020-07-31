Saturday morning shooting leaves 59 year old man dead in Clarksville

A Saturday morning shooting in Clarksville has resulted in the death of 59 year old Steven David Shiver.
According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Mack Shiver Road and officers responded to the call shortly after 9:00 a.m.
In the report, Mr. Jonathan Edward Maybin (43) had initially called before the shooting and requested a trespass warning to be issued to his uncle, Steven David Shiver.
Maybin called back asking that the responding deputy step up his/her response due to Mr. Shiver getting agitated and verbally aggressive. Maybin phoned a third time, according to the report, indicating that he had shot Mr. Shiver.
Upon arriving, the responding deputy found Mr. Shiver in a supine, face up, position on the ground by Maybin’s truck. He was deceased at the scene.
Maybin stated in the report that Shiver had snatched open the door of his truck and tried to drag him out by his left arm. Maybin reported that he told Shiver to get off of him and then reached for his pistol that was in the passenger seat. He then stated that he pointed the gun at Shiver and told him to stop. Shiver asked, according to the report, “What? You gonna shoot me?”
Shiver then grabbed the gun and the two wrestled with it for a brief second. Maybin stated when he snatched back on the gun to get it out of Shiver’s grasp that a round went off that struck Shiver below the left collar bone. Shiver then fell backwards deceased.
Investigator John Scheetz with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Special Agent Richard Gibbs with FDLE are currently investigating. FDLE’s crime lab processed the scene.
No arrest has been made and preliminary findings gathered suggest Florida’s “Stand-Your-Ground” law. This case is pending further investigation and more information will be forthcoming.