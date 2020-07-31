Back to School plans set for Altha School

On behalf of Altha Public School, I am happy to welcome you to the 2020-2021 school year! We are excited to have your children in our school for this exciting and challenging year. The school theme for this year is, “Dream BIG!” It is our hope, and dream, that we can provide our students with opportunities to begin thinking about their dreams and goals. You’re never too old or too young to dream BIG!
Unfortunately, we will not be open to hold our traditional Open House, but we have a plan in place to help our students. This has always been a huge event and we are sorry that we won’t be able to provide that experience this year.
“Meet Your Teacher” will take place for students in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classes. These meetings will take place on Monday, August 10th. Teachers will contact parents to schedule an appointment. We are asking that only one parent/guardian attend with the child and masks must be worn. If a teacher has not contacted you by Friday, August 7, please call the school at 850-762-3121 to schedule a time.
A “Drive Through” Open House will also be held on August 10 for students in first through twelfth grades. This will take place at two separate times on this day. The first scheduled time will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and then again from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. All of this will be done from the comfort of your vehicle! Signs and staff will be available to help guide you to the correct locations.
The drive through location for students entering first through third grades will be located on the south bus loop located by the cafeteria. Parents should enter the driveway from Smith Street and exit through the bus loop onto Fuqua Circle.
Teachers of students entering fourth and/or fifth grades will be available to share information with parents in the north parking lot located by the new gym. Parents will enter from North Street and follow the drive to exit on North Street
Teachers of students entering middle/high school will be set up at the baseball/softball field. Parents will enter through the middle drive located by the school sign and turn right in order to begin the drive through. Tents will be set up by the following: middle school teachers, high school teachers, PE teachers, and elective teachers. The last stop will be for parents that have questions about bus transportation.
The staff and I are privileged be a part of this school family. We thank you for your support and look forward to meeting each of you.
Sincerely,
Sue Price, Principal