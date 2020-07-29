Legals for 07-29-20
Wednesday, July 29. 2020
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY DISTRICT SCHOOL
Calhoun County Schools Security Upgrades at
Altha Public School, Blountstown ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SITE 2,
Blountstown High School, Carr Elementary School
20859 Central Avenue, #G20
Blountstown, Florida 32424
You are invited to bid on a General Contract, for Calhoun County Schools Security Upgrades for Calhoun County District Schools, Blountstown, FL. This work includes remodeling to creating secure entrances at the following four (4) campus’: Altha Public School, Blountstown (Middle) Elementary School Site 2, Blountstown High School, Carr Elementary School. All Bids must be on a lump sum basis.
All Bidders are to submit with the Bid Package, a properly executed “Contractor’s Qualification Statement” AIA Document A-305 which is to include a current financial statement, an experience, competence and performance report, and references from at least three prior projects similar in size and scope, along with the name of a contact person on each of those projects.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be held for General Contractors onJuly 23, 2020 at 9:00AM CST starting atAltha Public School, 25820 N.E. Fuqua Circle, Altha, FL 32421.
Calhoun County Districts Schools will receive sealed Bids until 2:00PMESTonJuly 30, 2020in the Conference Roomof Clemons, Rutherford & Associates, 2027 Thomasville Rd, Suite 200, FL 32308. Bids received after that time will not be accepted. Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at 2:01 PM of the same date. Calhoun County District Schools reserves the right to waive irregularities and to reject any and all Bids.
Copies of the Bidding Documents may be examined at the Architect’s office:Clemons, Rutherford & Associates, 2027 Thomasville Road. Tallahassee, Florida 32308. An electronic set of Bidding Documents can be purchased from CRA for $50.00 which is non-refundable. Contact CRA at (850) 385-6153 to order documents.
Legal Notice
ACCEPTING BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will be accepting bids from qualified HVAC firms for the installation of a new Trane 5 Ton Heat Pump with new duct work, supply grills, return grill, thermostat, and anew copper line set at the Calhoun County Senior Citizens administrative building at 16859 Cayson St., Blountstown, Fl 32424.
The trunk line will be sheet metal round pipe about 75 feet long with penetration through the old roof for new boots and supply lines.
Contact Tim Jenks at 850-643-8368 for further information and to schedule site visit.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Iola Road SCOP
This project will include the widening, resurfacing and minor reconstruction of Iola Road for approximately 2.2 miles from South of Bridges Lane to South of Halley Drive. Drainage Improvements, new pavement markings and signage upgrades will also be included in this project.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry Engineers Inc., 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424. For questions, please contact Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or jford@dewberry.com. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2020 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID # 2020-10 Iola Road SCOP”
Bids will be received until 4:00 PM (CST) on August 18, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on August 18, 2020 at 5:00 PM (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY ENGINEERS INC.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
ACCEPTING BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will be accepting bids for 60” cut Commercial Mower Zero Turn Tunnel Deck All Welded/High Volume Output Deck with a 33 HP motor and air ride seat. Must be State Contract pricing. Contact Tim Jenks at 850-643-8368 for further information.
Legal Notice
CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FORPROFESSIONAL FINANCIAL AUDITNG SERVICES
The City of Blountstown is requesting proposals from qualified firms of certified public accountants to audit the City of Blountstown’s financial statements.
RFP Deadline: August 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM, CST and opened immediately thereafter.
LATE PROPOSALS RECEIVED AFTER THE DEADLINE, EITHER BY MAIL OR OTHERWISE, WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED. PROPOSALS OFFERED ARE THE SOLE RESPONSIBILTIY OF THE VENDOR FOR ASSURING THAT PROPOSALS ARE RECEVIED IN CITY HALL BY THE DESIGNATED DATE AND TIME. NO FAXED, ELECTRONIC OR ORAL PROPOSALS WILL BE ACCEPTED.
Information regarding the proposal can be obtained from Traci S. Hall at City Hall, 20591 Central Ave. West, Blountstown, FL 32424, 850-674-5488, thall@blountstown.org
To be considered, firms must submit one (1) original and seven (7) copies (total of 8) in a sealed envelope with the words “PROFESSIONAL FINANCIAL AUDITIING SERVICES” WRITTEN ON THE OUTSIDE AND ADDRESSED TO:
Traci S. Hall
City Manager
City of Blountstown
20591 Central Ave. West
Blountstown, FL 32424
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on August 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1G8ZK54722Z220500
2002 SATURN
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on August 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1G6DPS77560179693
2006 CADILLAC
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on August 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 18329 MAIN ST., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
2G1WT58K679318444
2007 CHEVROLET
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
R & R Warehouses
Notice of Sale
On August 12, 2020 at approximately 10:00 am CT, R & R Warehouses will dispose of or sell the contents of 7 (seven) storage units from 19300 SR 20 West Blountstown FL, and the contents of 2 (two) storage units from 10543 North St. Bristol, FL.
The units are believed to contain household and/or the personal property of the following tenants:
Mario Faulk
Barbara Hulie
Melissa Cataldo
Kibbe Myers
Jessie Shuler
Amesha Broughton
Lisa Taylor
Garet Shuler
Sam McGlockton
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
