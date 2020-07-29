Mr. David Marcus (Smiley) Smith, age 64, of Blountstown, FL passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Blountstown.
David was born on April 1, 1956 in Panama City Florida to Comer and Jewel (Wooten) Smith and had lived in Clarksville for 30 years coming from Panama City, Florida. David was an avid fisherman, hunter and was a wild game processor. He also enjoyed cooking for family and friends and helping his community. David was owner and operator of David Smith heating and air for over 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Comer and Jewel Smith, his wife Marilyn Smith and a brother Linwood Smith.
Survivors include: Brothers, Grady Smith his wife, Mary Lou of Tallahassee, FL; Math Smith and wife, Gracie of Panama City, FL; Hilton Smith and wife, Linda of Rough and Ready, CA; Jimmy Smith and wife, Judy of Lynn Haven, FL; Larry Smith and wife, Karol of Punta Gorda, Belize; Stepchildren, Phillip, Jennifer and Melanie; Numerous step grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Loving companion, Betty Nichols of Clarksville, FL
Family Only Funeral Services will be held for Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 am (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Bill Mayo and Clifford Newsome officiating. Interment services will be open to anyone who would like to attend following the chapel services at Pippin Cemetery in Clarksville, FL. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.