David Earl Hollister, 83 of Marianna, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home.
David was born in Cypress, Florida September 20, 1937 to the late William and Edna Hollister and worked until his retirement in the construction industry doing flooring.
David was preceded in death by his wife Lee Hollister and a son Kenneth Lawrence.
Survivors include his sons Chris Hollister, Clay Hollister and Pat Lawrence all of Marianna; a daughter Rebecca Lawrence of St Petersburg; his brothers, Cyril Hollister of Homosassa, Florida, Charlie Hollister of Holiday, FL John Edward of Millford, Massachusetts, Ronnie Collins of New Port Richie, Floirda and James Collins of Roy Washington; two sisters, Joyce Chaston of Port Charlotte, Florida and Jackie Umburger of Auburn Pennsylvania and one grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorialization will be by cremation.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com. 850-674-5449