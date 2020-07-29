James Winston Beech of Alford passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home.
James was born March 13, 1940 to the late Kimsey and Wintford Weeks Beech.
He was a lineman and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers.
Other than his parents James was preceded in death by his wife Sue Johnson Beech and a stepson Terry Griffith.
Survivors include his son James Winston Beech, Jr. of Mississippi; his daughters, Rebecca Jordan and Patricia Tucker both of Mississippi; a stepson, James Griffith of Walton County; a stepdaughter Susan Rutledge of South Carolina and a brother Glenn Beech of Mississippi.
Memorialization will be by cremation. Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449