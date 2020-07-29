James Winston Beech

James Winston Beech of Alford passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home.

James was born March 13, 1940 to the late Kimsey and Wintford Weeks Beech.
He was a lineman and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers.
Other than his parents James was preceded in death by his wife Sue Johnson Beech and a stepson Terry Griffith.
Survivors include his son James Winston Beech, Jr. of Mississippi; his daughters, Rebecca Jordan and Patricia Tucker both of Mississippi; a stepson, James Griffith of Walton County; a stepdaughter Susan Rutledge of South Carolina and a brother Glenn Beech of Mississippi.
Memorialization will be by cremation. Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449
