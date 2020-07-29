Roberto Cruz Torres, age 81 of Brownsville, Texas passed away Tuesday, July 7,2020 in Tallahassee, Florida.
Roberto was born in Brownsville, Texas on September 4, 1939 to Jesus Torres and Guadalupe Cruz Torres. He had a rich culture background that consisted of Mexican American and Native American background (Apache). He moved to Blountstown Florida in 1987 and later move to Altha Florida, were he lived the remainder of his life. There is a lot that can be said about Roberto “El Tomato” Torres. He was a man that loved his family. He loved them so much that he gave up everything in Texas to follow his kids to Florida to follow the American dream. Little did he know that through all his choices, a lot of beautiful unions were created, and his legacy began through his children and grandchildren. He was a good provider and a hard worker. He had good work ethics and perseverance that was beyond admirable. He loved his family very much and was proud and sometimes frazzled of his 9 children. He made many sacrifices to make sure that his children and his precious wife, Serafina Torres were always well provided for. During his life after retirement, he enjoyed fishing and continued working odd job here and there. He loved planting small crops around his house and making sure his wife had beautiful flowers in her garden. Even though he had these hobbies that he enjoyed so much, Making Serafina happy and serving the Lord brought out that million dollar smile that traveled for miles that would touch any soul that came in contact with him. Oh, did I mention he loved to sing for his beautiful bride and especially his Lord and Savior.
Survivors include, 5 sons and 4 daughters, Miguel Romo of Brownsville, Texas, Ricardo Torres of Brownsville, Texas, Monica Alejos Torres of Altha, Florida, Roberto Torres Jr, of Altha Florida, Ezequiel “Chuck” Torres of Lee High Acres, Florida, Elias Torres of Tallahassee, Florida, Sarai Kent of Blountstown, Florida, Amanda Gingerich of Blountstown, Florida, and Amelia Flores from Altha, Florida and his beautiful Wife, Serafina Torres de Romo from Altha, Florida, 25 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren two and more great-grandchildren on the way. He will always be “Apa” to them in their hearts. He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed. To know that he is in Heaven with his loving parents, mother-in-law Margarita Vargas Romo and others he loved, is a comfort and such a blessing. Rest easy our precious “Apa”. That smile is surely big and brighter enough now to light up the world.
Funeral services were held Thursday July 23, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (central time) for viewing and at 5:00 p.m. for funeral at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dough Gingerich officiating. Interment followed in Rose Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Brownsville, Texas on 28th of July at 3:00 p.m. central.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266/