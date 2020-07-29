Thomas (Tommy) Bowen Stoutamire, 60, of Blue Creek, God’s County, passed away July 20, 2020.
He was born to Tom and June Bowen Stoutamire, on December 16, 1959, in Avon Park, Florida.
Tommy graduated from Liberty County High School. He married Suzann Ford Stoutamire in August of 1980. He earned a degree in Agriculture Education from The University of Florida, as well as a master’s degree from FAMU.
Tommy had a passion for Agricultural Education and the FFA. He taught Agriculture Education at Sneads High School for 25 years. During his tenure, his students won countless awards and achieved high honors.
He is survived by his children: Tyler Stoutamire and his wife Lauren; Erin Walker and her husband Adam; Leah Bass and her husband Ben. As well as grandchildren: Reid Stoutamire and Annalohrer & Whitaker Walker and two grandpups-Kevin and Bruce Bass. He is also survived by his brother Scott Stoutamire. As well as a host of nieces and nephews.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
A private family service is being held. He will be laid to rest at the Olin T. & June B. Stoutamire Family Cemetery.
In leiu of flowers, the family is requesting that any donations be made in his name to the Florida FFA Association. Online donations can be made at: https://flaffa.org/foundation/giving/donate-now/ Please include “In Memory of Tommy Stoutamire” in the comments section.
Checks can be mailed to: Florida FFA Association, In Memory of Tommy Stoutamire, 5600 SW 34th Street, Gainesville, Florida 32608.
Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-643-3636, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.