Ronn Byron Shelton, age 64, of Fountain, FL passed away Friday July 24, 2020 in Dothan, AL. Ronn was born on September 19, 1955 in Marianna, FL to James Dolphus Shelton and Virginia Evelyn (Potts) Shelton and had lived in Fountain all of his life. He was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing the harmonica and music, telling his funny stories where he was the life of the party. Ronn was preceded in death by his parents, James Dolphus Shelton and Virginia Evelyn (Potts) Shelton.
Survivors include, Wife, Weleska Shelton of Fountain, FL, Son, William Wesley (Billy) Bass and his wife, Joey of Fountain, FL, Two daughters, Melba Hall and husband, Johnny of Fountain, FL, Jacklyn Berens and husband, Michael of Fountain, FL; One Brother, Jonn Shelton of St. Marks, FL; Three sisters, Romona Osborn and husband, Delbert of Lynn Haven, FL, Anita Shelton of Altha, FL, Jamie Sasser and husband, Darrel of Panama City, FL; Four grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:00 am (CDT) from the graveside at New Shiloh Cemetery in Altha with Reverend Jim Sharkey officiating. Interment followed.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.