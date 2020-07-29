On Friday, July 24th, 2020, Gordon Parker Revell transitioned from his life here on earth to his heavenly home with his Lord and Savior.
Gordon P. Revell was born on August 8, 1931 to Oren M. Revell and Ethel Mae (Dollie) Harrell at their home in Bristol, Fl. He was the youngest of their five children. He adopted a “can do” attitude early in his life and developed a strong work ethic from childhood. As a youngster he pumped gas in Lewis Ramsey’s gas station, but was too short to check the oil and wash the windows. While still in high school he went house to house collecting food scraps for his pigs, which he fed every morning before school. As a young man he also worked at E.H Strickland’s grocery store where he learned many skills, not the least of which was meat cutting. One day, a friend, John E. Fairchild, came by while he was cutting meat and suggested that Gordon Parker join him at Chipola College. He went to school for a while, then decided to join the Air Force. For the next few years he was stationed in Maine as a radar operator. After that he vowed to never cross either of the two rivers boarding Liberty County for any length of time. He graduated from Florida State University in the 1950’s with a degree in Elementary Education, and began his teaching career at Hosford School. Two years later he became the fifth and sixth grade teacher and principal of the school in Telogia. Attending school at Troy State University during the summers, he earned his master’s degree in Supervision and Administration. In 1960, a new elementary school was built in Bristol and he was appointed principal, staying there for the remainder of his career until he retired in 1993. Gordon Parker Revell was known for his infectious smile, lively conversations, energy and enthusiasm, as well as his friendliness (he never met a stranger), his deep faith in God, love for his family and friends, and for being a loyal fan of LCHS and FSU football. He particularly enjoyed raising cows and jogging up and down the roads of Liberty County, speaking to anyone who happened by. He was an active member and deacon of First Baptist Church of Bristol. He was also a member of the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce and a director of C&L Bank in Bristol. He owned and operated Liberty Intermediate Care Facility in Bristol for over 20 years.In February, 1958, Gordon Parker Revell married Willie (Billie) Gunn. Together they raised four children and enjoyed 62 years of marriage. Gordon Parker
Revell was predeceased by his parents, brothers; Oren M. Revell Jr., and Jack S. Revell, sister; Alma Lee Revell Callaway, and a son, William Monte Revell.
He is survived by his wife, Billie Revell, daughter Harriet Revell (Joey) Brady, and sons Parke Revell and Matt (Bess) Revell, five grandchildren; Troy (Haley) Brady, J.Larin Brady (J.K) Musgrove, Brooke Revell, Monte Revell, Amber Revell (Bailey) Singletary, four great grandchildren; Parker Brady and Ada J. Musgrove, Anderson and McKinnon Brady; a brother, Harrell Wood Revell, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins that were a big part of his life. Funeral services were held Sunday, July 26th at 9:00 AM (EDT) at Eureka Cemetery in Orange (Liberty County).
Contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Bristol Building Fund in memory of Gordon P. Revell.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.