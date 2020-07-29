Jessie Aaron Pitts, age 90, of Kinard, FL passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home.
Jessie was born on January 27, 1930 in Calhoun County to George Washington Pitts and Rozellar (Daniels) Pitts and had lived in Calhoun County all of his life. Jessie was a retired logger and enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading Western Books and loved to tell his stories. Most of all he truly loved his family.
Survivors include, Wife, of 65 years, Myrtice Ellen (Todd) Pitts of Kinard,FL, Five children, Jessie Pitts and wife, Lori Anne of Kinard, FL, Terrie Stone and husband, Ronnie of Blountstown, FL, Chris Croker and husband, Jon of Kinard, FL, Carrie Deese and husband, Dewayne of Blountstown, FL, Randolph Pitts of Kinard, FL; Brothers and sisters, Roy, Clifford, Clifton, Barnum, Willard and Lillie Mae Williams; Nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 am (CDT) from the graveside at Cypress Creek Cemetery in Kinard with Reverend Wyatt Shiver officiating. Interment followed.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.