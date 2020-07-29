Sandra Gail Cook of Blountstown passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Blountstown.
Sandra was a native and lifelong resident of Blountstown and worked for the Florida Department of Education as an administrative assistant until her retirement and was a member of Rivertown Community Church.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents Barney and Mary Ethel Stone Harvell and a half-brother, George Wesley Harrell.
Survivors include her husband William Thomas Cook, Sr. of Blountstown; her sons, William Thomas Cook, Jr. and his wife Celest of Blountstown and Cory Neal Cook and his wife Patricia of Frink; her grandchildren, Chelsea, Corbyn and Carleigh Cook; her step grandchildren, Aaron and Morgan; two great grandchildren; her half-sister, Eula Mae Stanfill of Pensacola and Patricia McGee of Bristol.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 27, 2020 from Adams Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Claude McGill and Michael Morris officiating. Interment followed in Pine Memorial Cemetery near Blountstown.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.