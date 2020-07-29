Charles Guy Attaway, age 85, of Youngstown, FL passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home with his family.
Charles was born on July 3, 1935 in Calhoun County to Guy C. Attaway and Wyomia (Coxwell) Attaway. Charles started working with the Corp of Engineers in 1951 at age 16 with the signature of his mother giving her permission for him to work at such a young age. He retired as Chief Engineer in 1987. After retiring he worked as a dredging inspector for 10 years. When Charles left us a great history book closed. Grandchildren learned so much about the good old days listening for hours enjoying his great stories. He was a man who loved everyone and loved life and had a desire to live his life to the fullest. Charles was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob Attaway; brother, Joe and his wife, Jackie; nephews, Steve Rhodes and Isaac Rhodes.
Survivors include, Love of his life, his wife, Nell Attaway; Children, Guy and Marleen Attaway and their children, Blake, Brent, Brooke, Angie, Khrystal, Summer (Princess) and Chance, Andy and Lori Attaway and their children, Brianna, Michael and Chris, Carolyn and Reuben Bontrager and their children, Robin, Heather, Brad, and Kimberly, Terry and Charles Bailey and their children, Tyler, Bryson, Garrison and Chad, Phillip and Sonni Attaway and their children, Candace, Megan, Cameron and Carter, Mother of his children, Thelma Attaway, Gail and Rick Turner and their children, Ritchie and Thomas, Sherry and Curtis Odom and their children, Tyler, Michael, Abigayle and Ayden, Angelia and Johnny Joyner and their son, Adam, Karen and James Jett and their children, Shelton, Josh, Jacob, Noah, Matthew and Alexandra; Sisters, Moody and Lincoln Rhodes; Janice and Jimmy Cox; Wanda and Ben Castro; Numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and his four legged baby Minnie Pearl.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Clay and Chris Cox and James Jett officiating. Interment followed in West Bay Cemetery in West Bay, FL. The family request contributions be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, 421 Oak Ave., Panama City, FL 32401. Honorary pallbearers, Barry and Lydia Brown, special friends; Dr. Amin Abdelghany, fishing partner and former physician.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown. 850-674-2266.