Deacon Eddie L. Burkes, Jr. of Blountstown, Florida, transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Friday, July 10, 2020 in Tallahassee Memorial Health Care.
Deacon Burkes retired from the Florida Department of Transportation. He was a member of Greater Faith Temple Church under the leadership of Pastor Andrew J. Davis where he served faithfully. To know him was to love him.
Graveside services were held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Magnolia Cemetery in Blountstown, Florida with the Reverend Dr. C.L. Wilson, Pastor M. Bernard Mitchell, Elder Micah J. Martin, Bishop Adrian Abner, and Superintendent Delano A. Reed officiating. State guidelines for social distancing were practiced. Vann Funeral Home was is in charge of the arrangements.
A viewing was held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Vann Funeral Home.
Deacon Burkes leaves to cherish a lifetime of fond memories, a devoted family: Wife: Cynthia S. Burkes of Blountstown, Florida; Nine Children: Shawnda Wade (Myron) Orlando, FL; Reginald Solomon (Marshell) Blountstown, FL; Bonitka Burkes-Williams (Jason) Orlando, FL; Maachah Burkes-Cheesmon (Renaldo) Bristol, FL; Eddie B. Burkes Orlando, FL; Chelsia Burkes-Brown (Collins) Blountstown, FL; Aaron Burkes (Brandi) Blountstown, FL; Curtisha Burkes Blountstown, FL; and Missy Marlow Blountstown, FL; Seventeen Grandchildren: Tyeisha, Gloria, Fabian, Mirazha, Jaida, Nacariah, Se’nya, Chasity, Jason, Cameron, Zaya, Skylar, Sahquacey, Sahcara, Kayden, Kamron, and Korbin; One Great-grandson: Stacey Rashad Boyer; One Sister: Martha Ann Clower of Blountstown, FL; Godson: Earnest Patterson; Special Friend: Henry McCallip of Blountstown, Florida; And a host of sisters and brothers in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.
