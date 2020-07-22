Ellis Summerlin, age 74, of Blountstown, FL passed away Friday, July 7, 2020 in Panama City, FL.
Ellis was born on August 8, 1945 in Blountstown to Daniel Summerlin and Maybelle (Shiver) Summerlin and had lived in Blountstown all of his life. He enjoyed fishing and lived his life as he wanted it by opening his home to many and to share whatever he could to those in need. He was loved by many and will be surely missed. Rest in peace. Ellis truly loved his family. He was preceded in death by four brothers, Monroe, Roy, Ray and Doug Summerlin. One sister, Lavon Ammons.
Survivors include: six sons, Buddy Summerlin and wife, Dee of Blountstown, FL, Keith Summerlin of Blountstown, FL, Scott Fant of Blountstown, FL, Jamie Summerlin of Blountstown, FL, Kyle Summerlin of Blountstown, FL, Rooster Summerlin and wife, Charlie of Blountstown, FL; two daughters, Melodie Baker of Blountstown, FL, Ashley Summerlin of Blountstown, FL; one brother, Bud Smith and wife, Mona of Grand Ridge, FL; two sisters, Linda Faye Johnson and husband, Billy of Bristol, FL, Sue Craig of Bristol, FL; 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
No funeral services are planned. Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.